About this Course

4,004 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Fundraising and Development Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Fundraising and Development Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of California, Davis

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Course Overview: An Introduction to Major and Principal Gifts

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 53 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

The Major and Principal Gift Process

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 70 min)
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Prospect Cultivation, Strategy Development and Getting the First Appointment

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 47 min)
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Writing the Major Gifts Proposal, Solicitation and Negotiation

4 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 86 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM MAJOR AND PRINCIPAL GIFTS

View all reviews

About the Fundraising and Development Specialization

Fundraising and Development

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder