Profile

Jason Wohlman

Associate Vice Chancellor for University Development

Bio

Jason Wohlman has spent his entire career in higher education advancement, successfully leading both institutionally related foundations and public universities in their fundraising and alumni engagement efforts. Currently he is the Associate Vice Chancellor for University Development at the University of California Davis. In this role, which he has held since 2012, he provides senior leadership to the reporting units in principal giving, international development, planned giving, foundation and corporate giving, regional fundraising, intercollegiate athletic development, annual and special giving, donor relations, development communications, prospect research and development recruitment. In 2014, UC Davis announced the successful conclusion of its first comprehensive campaign raising in excess of $1.1 billion in gifts. Prior to his tenure at UC Davis, Jason served as the Associate Executive Director and Chief Development Officer for the North Dakota State University Development Foundation. At NDSU, he served in a leadership capacity assisting the campus in completing two comprehensive university-wide campaigns, growing endowed assets from under $10 million to over $100 million and facilitated the private funding of multiple stand-alone construction projects. He is a graduate of Minnesota State University which is where he started his development career as the Director of Annual Giving and facilitated both the establishment of a young alumni network and the coordination of athletic development efforts.

Courses

Major and Principal Gifts

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder