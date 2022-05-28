About this Course

Course 4 of 4 in the
Fundraising and Development Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English
Course 4 of 4 in the
Fundraising and Development Specialization
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Course Overview & General Tax Considerations, Charitable Gifts, and Deductions

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 50 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Planned Giving Options and Donor Centered Giving

3 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 76 min)
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Planned Giving Administration

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 69 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Planned Giving Resources

5 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 49 min)

