In this comprehensive overview of planned giving, you’ll gain an introduction to the basic terminology and concepts in the field as well as an overview of each planned giving vehicle. Learn to identify and assess prospective donors, recognize planned giving benefits to your donors, match a donor’s interests and needs with the appropriate planned giving options, and structure a successful solicitation. You’ll understand the importance of administration of planned gifts to ensure compliance with policies and fulfillment of obligations to the donor. Apply your knowledge by developing a multi-step donor strategy and a marketing strategy, working on case studies, networking, and analyzing success factors.
University of California, Davis
UC Davis, one of the nation’s top-ranked research universities, is a global leader in agriculture, veterinary medicine, sustainability, environmental and biological sciences, and technology. With four colleges and six professional schools, UC Davis and its students and alumni are known for their academic excellence, meaningful public service and profound international impact.
Course Overview & General Tax Considerations, Charitable Gifts, and Deductions
In this module, you will be able to explain and discuss general US tax considerations related to Planned Giving. You will be able to compare and contrast various types of charitable organizations and be able to define what is a charitable gift. You will be able to determine when a contribution is tax deductible and be able to guide your donors.
Planned Giving Options and Donor Centered Giving
In this module, you will be able to define each of the Planned Giving vehicles, explain their benefits and goals, and be able to advise a donor on how to give it. You will be able to identify potential planned giving donors and discover what factors to consider. You will be able to build relationships with donors and implement engagement strategies to cultivate your relationships. And finally, you will be able to develop a strategy to build your donor relationship.
Planned Giving Administration
In this module, you will be able to structure and administer a planned giving strategy with legacy management in mind. You'll be able to explain what goes into a gift acceptance policy. You'll be able to identify when you need to consult a planned giving officer. You will be able to develop materials to educate staff and volunteers about planned giving options.
Planned Giving Resources
In this module, you will be able to use templates for four commonly used planned giving agreements and differentiate between them. You will be able to choose the appropriate software to calculate donor benefits. You will be able to explain the roles and benefits of national and local US associations. You will develop a multi-channel marketing plan and ad aimed at prospective donors.
Charitable giving is rebounding as the economy improves. Yet there is a shortage of qualified fundraising professionals to help organizations connect their needs with potential donors. Through four courses, you will gain the knowledge and skills to begin or advance your career in the high demand field of fundraising and development. This Specialization is designed to meet the rising demand for trained fundraising professionals.
