Learner Reviews & Feedback for Planned Giving by University of California, Davis
About the Course
In this comprehensive overview of planned giving, you’ll gain an introduction to the basic terminology and concepts in the field as well as an overview of each planned giving vehicle. Learn to identify and assess prospective donors, recognize planned giving benefits to your donors, match a donor’s interests and needs with the appropriate planned giving options, and structure a successful solicitation. You’ll understand the importance of administration of planned gifts to ensure compliance with policies and fulfillment of obligations to the donor. Apply your knowledge by developing a multi-step donor strategy and a marketing strategy, working on case studies, networking, and analyzing success factors....