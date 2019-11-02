By Sidney W•
Nov 2, 2019
Content is very good. Peer graded assignments , while good practice, lack professional oversight and review. Without professional feedback, I don’t know what strength and weaknesses my assignments had. Also, given the way peer review happens, there is a chance that a student could miss their opportunity for a final grade until [far into] the future. Until that bug is fixed, the full potential of this course can be hidden.
By LaKesha L•
Apr 19, 2021
Good content. However, some of the assignments are diffcult to complete if you do currently work at a nonprofit organization and have access to real donor data. Also, part one of the Week 5 assignment is a little unclear.
By Anja N•
Oct 23, 2018
Well done. Great material and challenging assignments.
By Felix M K•
Oct 9, 2019
Great lessons! Changed my view
By Ranjit K•
Jan 4, 2022
Very usefull course with many tips and specific skills taught.
By Deborah S•
Nov 2, 2020
It is a really good course and worth taking, gives you food for thought. However, it is very skewed to the US. Much of the modus operandi is based on US statistics and these may not hold true for other parts of the world. While humans remain similar, cultural reactions can vary dramatically. So a more international feel would be appreciated.