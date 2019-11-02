Chevron Left
Back to Major and Principal Gifts

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Major and Principal Gifts by University of California, Davis

4.5
stars
18 ratings
6 reviews

About the Course

This course will provide a comprehensive view of major and principal gift development work for students who seek to build upon their experiences gained in the introductory session. Participants will gain an understanding of the philosophy and strategies implemented in major gift development including prospect identification, how to initially engage a potential major gift donor, the process of cultivation and moves management, effective proposal writing, making a successful ask and on-going donor stewardship. Students will practice fundamental major gift development skills by developing their own prospect strategy, producing essential documents to support the process, and engaging in role playing activity to simulate interaction with prospects and donors....
Filter by:

1 - 6 of 6 Reviews for Major and Principal Gifts

By Sidney W

Nov 2, 2019

Content is very good. Peer graded assignments , while good practice, lack professional oversight and review. Without professional feedback, I don’t know what strength and weaknesses my assignments had. Also, given the way peer review happens, there is a chance that a student could miss their opportunity for a final grade until [far into] the future. Until that bug is fixed, the full potential of this course can be hidden.

By LaKesha L

Apr 19, 2021

Good content. However, some of the assignments are diffcult to complete if you do currently work at a nonprofit organization and have access to real donor data. Also, part one of the Week 5 assignment is a little unclear.

By Anja N

Oct 23, 2018

Well done. Great material and challenging assignments.

By Felix M K

Oct 9, 2019

Great lessons! Changed my view

By Ranjit K

Jan 4, 2022

Very usefull course with many tips and specific skills taught.

By Deborah S

Nov 2, 2020

It is a really good course and worth taking, gives you food for thought. However, it is very skewed to the US. Much of the modus operandi is based on US statistics and these may not hold true for other parts of the world. While humans remain similar, cultural reactions can vary dramatically. So a more international feel would be appreciated.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder