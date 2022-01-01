University at Buffalo
Grant writing is the process of crafting, formatting, and submitting proposals for grant applications. The proposals are intended to secure funding for individuals or organizations such as nonprofits and businesses.
Grant writers need many of the same traits as traditional writers: a knack for forming narratives, strong attention to detail, and a willingness to sit at a computer for long periods of time. Timeliness and organizational skills are essential for hitting important deadlines. Curiosity is also an ideal trait for a grant writer since you'll need to learn about different organizations and industries, especially if you work freelance. Persistence is another useful trait as you'll occasionally have to deal with some level of rejection.
Grant writers lend their skills to a wide range of organizations in need of funding. As a grant writer, your job will consist of researching potential sources of funding, working with a client to gather necessary documents, and drafting and submitting proposals. Grant writers may work full-time with an organization or work freelance, writing for various clients on a short-term basis. If you take the freelance path, you'll also spend some of your time searching for new clients and getting up to speed on their organizations. As of 2021, grant writers earn an average base pay of $51,395 in the US, according to Glassdoor.
Online courses can introduce you to the basics of fundraising and nonprofit organizations. Courses that focus on business writing, grammar, and punctuation, can help you enhance writing skills so you can communicate clearly and effectively with clients and in proposals. Learn to draft, edit, and submit high-quality proposals as well.