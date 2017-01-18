About this Course

Approx. 40 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Communication
  • English Language
  • Career Development
  • Writing

Approx. 40 hours to complete
English

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

10 hours to complete

Unit 1: Entering the Job Market

10 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 51 min), 12 readings, 15 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

10 hours to complete

Unit 2: Resumes

10 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 50 min), 12 readings, 15 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

9 hours to complete

Unit 3: Writing a Cover Letter

9 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 47 min), 9 readings, 12 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Unit 4: Networking

5 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 24 min), 9 readings, 7 quizzes

