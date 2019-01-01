Profile

Robyn Turner

Senior Language Specialist

Bio

Robyn began her teaching career in 1999, and has taught in a variety of academic, general, and business programs throughout the years. Since joining the ELP in 2004, she has served as a language instructor in many programs as well as a variety of administrative roles. She has taught English in New York, Japan, and Bulgaria and also studied abroad in Costa Rica. Robyn earned her B.A. in English from Ursinus College in 1998 and her M.A. TESOL from West Chester University in 2001. She also completed certification at the University of Pennsylvania for teaching business content in 2008.

Courses

English for Career Development

