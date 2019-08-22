GT
Oct 26, 2020
This is the excellent course to understand the job seeking process and enhance English skill which is especially related with the job hunting. I recommend to take this course for non-English speakers.
DI
Aug 24, 2019
It is the very useful course for learning, this course provides videos for better understanding. A part from that there are exams like quiz, games, video recording, review of classmates work and all..
By Deleted A•
Aug 22, 2019
The course was well designed and developed. The language is simple and direct. I would definitely recommend this course to anyone looking to up skill their English language for career advancement.
By Kenneth W•
Jul 22, 2017
I thoroughly enjoyed the course. The videos, readings, quizzes and games were very informative, clear and helpful. I hope that other users enjoyed the course as much as I did. Thank you very much!
By Dayala I•
Aug 25, 2019
It is the very useful course for learning, this course provides videos for better understanding. A part from that there are exams like quiz, games, video recording, review of classmates work and all..
By kasonde K M•
Apr 27, 2019
I have learnt so much from this course. I am glad I came across it because I feel I have gained more knowledge and understanding on job search, preparedness and proper planning before an interviews.
By Ferdinand L R•
Apr 9, 2019
Very easy course I totally recommend taking it!
By Elora A B•
Jul 4, 2020
Thank you for letting us to use this opportunity at this pandemic situation.
I find this course has a lot example which is unstandable and illustration and so efficient for newcomer and job seeker.
By Ramana S•
Jul 21, 2020
AN EXCELLENT COURSE. THE TEACHERS ARE OUT STANDING. THERE IS A CLARITY OF THOUGHT AND EXPRESSION IN THE TEACHERS. EVERY ONE WHO IS SEARCHING FOR JOB SHOULD DO THIS COURSE. CONGRATULATIONS TO THE TEAM.
By Md M A•
Apr 12, 2019
This course helps me to speaking in job interviews and writing English Effectively.
A lot of thanks you course traineer Brian Mcmanus & Robyn Turner.
By Marc J C I•
Mar 12, 2021
It really helped me to improve my English skill. Thankyou!
By Fabio d S•
Apr 9, 2019
That is an excelent course, everything well created. Thank you!!!
By Петрович О П•
Apr 15, 2020
The course is written correctly. Thanks! thank you for your course, for your efforts, literacy and thoughtfulness. All the information was very clear and useful. For your positive attitude and ease!)
By Estefanía L•
Nov 18, 2018
Great course. I was able to learn so much about how to apply properly for a job. Nice speakers and teachers they have a very clear understanding. I recommend everyone to take this course.
By Erica M•
Sep 28, 2018
It really helped me and taught me a lot if lessons that I can really apply and use not only in my English subject but also with my technical papers. Thank you so much for this opportunity!
By JOSEPH M P•
May 27, 2019
I learned a lot from this course. If you're someone who's planning to look for a job in America then this course is for you.
By John C C V•
Apr 7, 2019
This online course can help a lot of people. I really hope this will be recognized and endorsed to more countries for it to aid a lot of people.
By Mehrad R•
Jul 2, 2018
It's in very very simple English. so if you're bored of watching it, skip to something more professional.
By Mark B S•
Apr 14, 2019
this course is realy help me to develop my skill and mental ability that i realy need
By Erika L C C•
Jun 14, 2020
Very pleased with the knowledges acquired.
By Harshal S Z•
Jun 1, 2021
It was a very amazing course. It help me how to write a resume and a cover letter effectively. It also helped me in how to start a conversation with the other employee. At last thank you very much.
By tendan l•
Apr 9, 2019
where's the congratulatory letter?
By gowtham•
Apr 15, 2019
One of the Best course
By Jomar M B D•
Apr 9, 2019
it help me a lot
By Mel C B•
Apr 14, 2019
Great course!
By Rabia S•
Sep 30, 2018
I am excited to have wonderful learning by joining this course. I hope this knowledge will prove a milestone in the career development of all fellows. I strongly recommend this course to the professionals who want to learn the tools and techniques to start or improve them. I am thankful to the faculty for designing specific course contents and presenting in such way that the learner feels no difficulty in understanding.
By Frances G J B•
Apr 9, 2019
This is certified helpful for the advancement of students.