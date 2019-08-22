Chevron Left
About the Course

Welcome to English for Career Development, a course created by the University of Pennsylvania, and funded by the U.S. Department of State Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, Office of English Language Programs. To enroll in this course for free, click on “Enroll now” and then select "Full Course. No certificate." This course is designed for non-native English speakers who are interested in advancing their careers in the global marketplace. In this course, you will learn about the job search, application, and interview process in the United States, while comparing and contrasting the same process in your home country. This course will also give you the opportunity to explore your global career path, while building your vocabulary and improving your language skills to achieve your professional goals. The first unit in this course will introduce the U.S. job application process and provide strategies for identifying the jobs that match your interests and skills. Unit 2 will take you through the steps necessary to produce a professional-looking resume. In unit 3, you will work to develop a clear and concise cover letter. The final unit of the course focuses on networking and interview skills. Anyone may take this course for free. If you want to get a Coursera Verified Certificate for free, please fill out the Financial Aid form. Unless otherwise noted, all course materials are available for re-use, repurposing and free distribution under a Creative Commons 4.0 Attribution license. Supplemental reading materials were provided by Newsela, which publishes daily news articles at a level that's just right for each English language learner....

GT

Oct 26, 2020

This is the excellent course to understand the job seeking process and enhance English skill which is especially related with the job hunting. I recommend to take this course for non-English speakers.

DI

Aug 24, 2019

It is the very useful course for learning, this course provides videos for better understanding. A part from that there are exams like quiz, games, video recording, review of classmates work and all..

By Deleted A

Aug 22, 2019

The course was well designed and developed. The language is simple and direct. I would definitely recommend this course to anyone looking to up skill their English language for career advancement.

By Kenneth W

Jul 22, 2017

I thoroughly enjoyed the course. The videos, readings, quizzes and games were very informative, clear and helpful. I hope that other users enjoyed the course as much as I did. Thank you very much!

By Dayala I

Aug 25, 2019

It is the very useful course for learning, this course provides videos for better understanding. A part from that there are exams like quiz, games, video recording, review of classmates work and all..

By kasonde K M

Apr 27, 2019

I have learnt so much from this course. I am glad I came across it because I feel I have gained more knowledge and understanding on job search, preparedness and proper planning before an interviews.

By Ferdinand L R

Apr 9, 2019

Very easy course I totally recommend taking it!

By Elora A B

Jul 4, 2020

Thank you for letting us to use this opportunity at this pandemic situation.

I find this course has a lot example which is unstandable and illustration and so efficient for newcomer and job seeker.

By Ramana S

Jul 21, 2020

AN EXCELLENT COURSE. THE TEACHERS ARE OUT STANDING. THERE IS A CLARITY OF THOUGHT AND EXPRESSION IN THE TEACHERS. EVERY ONE WHO IS SEARCHING FOR JOB SHOULD DO THIS COURSE. CONGRATULATIONS TO THE TEAM.

By Md M A

Apr 12, 2019

This course helps me to speaking in job interviews and writing English Effectively.

A lot of thanks you course traineer Brian Mcmanus & Robyn Turner.

By Marc J C I

Mar 12, 2021

It really helped me to improve my English skill. Thankyou!

By Fabio d S

Apr 9, 2019

That is an excelent course, everything well created. Thank you!!!

By Петрович О П

Apr 15, 2020

The course is written correctly. Thanks! thank you for your course, for your efforts, literacy and thoughtfulness. All the information was very clear and useful. For your positive attitude and ease!)

By Estefanía L

Nov 18, 2018

Great course. I was able to learn so much about how to apply properly for a job. Nice speakers and teachers they have a very clear understanding. I recommend everyone to take this course.

By Erica M

Sep 28, 2018

It really helped me and taught me a lot if lessons that I can really apply and use not only in my English subject but also with my technical papers. Thank you so much for this opportunity!

By JOSEPH M P

May 27, 2019

I learned a lot from this course. If you're someone who's planning to look for a job in America then this course is for you.

By John C C V

Apr 7, 2019

This online course can help a lot of people. I really hope this will be recognized and endorsed to more countries for it to aid a lot of people.

By Mehrad R

Jul 2, 2018

It's in very very simple English. so if you're bored of watching it, skip to something more professional.

By Mark B S

Apr 14, 2019

this course is realy help me to develop my skill and mental ability that i realy need

By Erika L C C

Jun 14, 2020

Very pleased with the knowledges acquired.

By Harshal S Z

Jun 1, 2021

It was a very amazing course. It help me how to write a resume and a cover letter effectively. It also helped me in how to start a conversation with the other employee. At last thank you very much.

By tendan l

Apr 9, 2019

where's the congratulatory letter?

By gowtham

Apr 15, 2019

One of the Best course

By Jomar M B D

Apr 9, 2019

it help me a lot

By Mel C B

Apr 14, 2019

Great course!

By Rabia S

Sep 30, 2018

I am excited to have wonderful learning by joining this course. I hope this knowledge will prove a milestone in the career development of all fellows. I strongly recommend this course to the professionals who want to learn the tools and techniques to start or improve them. I am thankful to the faculty for designing specific course contents and presenting in such way that the learner feels no difficulty in understanding.

By Frances G J B

Apr 9, 2019

This is certified helpful for the advancement of students.

