Profile

Brian McManus

Language Specialist

Bio

Brian Mc Manus is a Language Specialist at the University of Pennsylvania’s ELP, where he has taught since 2011. Born and bred in Ireland, Brian lived in the UK during his undergraduate studies and then taught in Madrid, Spain for 2 years and the San Francisco Bay Area in California, for 7. In California, he taught at a number of adult language programs, including Language Studies International (LSI), Contra Costa Community College, Alameda Adult School and the International Rescue Committee (IRC) where he coordinated and taught an English Language for Job Seeking Skills program for recently resettled refugees and asylees. Brian holds a BA in Theatre and Film Studies from London Metropolitan University in the UK and an MA in English (TESOL) from San Francisco State University (SFSU)

Courses

English for Career Development

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder