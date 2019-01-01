Brian Mc Manus is a Language Specialist at the University of Pennsylvania’s ELP, where he has taught since 2011. Born and bred in Ireland, Brian lived in the UK during his undergraduate studies and then taught in Madrid, Spain for 2 years and the San Francisco Bay Area in California, for 7. In California, he taught at a number of adult language programs, including Language Studies International (LSI), Contra Costa Community College, Alameda Adult School and the International Rescue Committee (IRC) where he coordinated and taught an English Language for Job Seeking Skills program for recently resettled refugees and asylees. Brian holds a BA in Theatre and Film Studies from London Metropolitan University in the UK and an MA in English (TESOL) from San Francisco State University (SFSU)