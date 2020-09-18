About this Course

65,879 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  •  Describe professions and daily activities related to the workplace.

  • Make and answer basic phone calls related to the workplace. 

  • Make arrangements for meetings at the workplace. 

  • Talk about job activities in the past. 

Instructors

Offered by

Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up98%(6,609 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

4 minutes to complete

Welcome to “English for Common Interactions in the Workplace"

4 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 4 min)
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Module 1: Everyday Language on the Job

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 35 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Module 2: Making Phone Calls

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 39 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Module 3: Preparing for meeting

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 43 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM ENGLISH FOR COMMON INTERACTIONS IN THE WORKPLACE: BASIC LEVEL

Frequently Asked Questions

