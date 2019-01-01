English Teacher, Bachelor of Education, Master in Applied Linguistics from the Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile and Diploma in Advanced Linguistic Studies from the University of Valladolid. Senior Associate Director of Academic Programs at English UC. She has specialized in the area of Applied Linguistics and Language Learning and Teaching, from which he has taught courses like Didactics for the Teaching of English, at the School of Education, and courses at the UC Faculty of Letters, for undergraduate students and in-service English teachers. She has participated in national conferences with presentations related to curricular design, materials design and evaluation instruments design, for different schooling levels, from Pre-school to Higher Education levels, for the implementation and improvement of their English Programs.