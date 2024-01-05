Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile
English in the Workplace: Soft skills
Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile

English in the Workplace: Soft skills

Taught in English

Paula Ross
James Gibbons

There are 5 modules in this course

The purpose of this self-instructional course is to teach lexical-grammatical structures in English at the intermediate level (B1 of the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages) used in soft skills in the workplace, such as effective communication, active listening, meeting management, delegation, conflict management, and effective feedback.

Module 1 opens with our expert Christopher MacGuire sharing his insights on two essential workplace soft skills: effective communication and active listening. You will be able to learn and practice expressions necessary to achieve effective communication through the identification of emotions, thoughts and intentions, and active listening in the work context. Further, with the virtual teacher’s help, you will analyze and practice tag and echo questions.

Renowned leadership professor Rodrigo Jordán begins the module by giving his opinion on effective meeting management in an engaging interview. In the second part, he provides some valuable reflections on workplace delegation. Throughout the module you will be able to analyze and practice the lexical structures associated with the aforementioned soft skills, empowering you to use them confidently.

The Module starts with an interesting interview featuring psychologist Isidora Brieba Vial where she presents her views on managing conflicts. Then, in the second part, we turn to Francisca Yañez, who holds a Ph.D in economics and engineering, as she explores the skill of providing effective feedback in the professional sphere. In this module, expressions and strategies for both conflict management and effective feedback are analyzed in depth.

Paula Ross
Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile
