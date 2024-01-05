El propósito de este MOOC es entregar las herramientas lingüísticas necesarias para la expresión de habilidades blandas en el contexto laboral, tales como: comunicación efectiva, escucha activa, gestión de reuniones, delegación de trabajo, manejo de conflictos y retroalimentación efectiva, de acuerdo a lo establecido en el nivel B1 del Marco Común Europeo de Referencia para las Lenguas (MCER).
English in the Workplace: Soft skills
Taught in English
Course
January 2024
10 quizzes
There are 5 modules in this course
The purpose of this self-instructional course is to teach lexical-grammatical structures in English at the intermediate level (B1 of the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages) used in soft skills in the workplace, such as effective communication, active listening, meeting management, delegation, conflict management, and effective feedback.
What's included
1 video1 reading
Module 1 opens with our expert Christopher MacGuire sharing his insights on two essential workplace soft skills: effective communication and active listening. You will be able to learn and practice expressions necessary to achieve effective communication through the identification of emotions, thoughts and intentions, and active listening in the work context. Further, with the virtual teacher’s help, you will analyze and practice tag and echo questions.
What's included
5 videos4 readings3 quizzes
Renowned leadership professor Rodrigo Jordán begins the module by giving his opinion on effective meeting management in an engaging interview. In the second part, he provides some valuable reflections on workplace delegation. Throughout the module you will be able to analyze and practice the lexical structures associated with the aforementioned soft skills, empowering you to use them confidently.
What's included
7 videos4 readings3 quizzes
The Module starts with an interesting interview featuring psychologist Isidora Brieba Vial where she presents her views on managing conflicts. Then, in the second part, we turn to Francisca Yañez, who holds a Ph.D in economics and engineering, as she explores the skill of providing effective feedback in the professional sphere. In this module, expressions and strategies for both conflict management and effective feedback are analyzed in depth.
What's included
7 videos4 readings3 quizzes
What's included
1 video1 reading1 quiz1 plugin
Instructors
