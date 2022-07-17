Knowledge of people and soft skills are increasingly coming into focus and being recognized as critical for success – we can also call them "Success Skills" or "Power Skills". These skills and behaviours include: creating & delivering presentations; using the agile approach for working professionally to deliver quality work & experiences to clients; effectively collaborating with teams; effective impactful communications; dealing with challenges in a controlled & focused manner; and problem solving & solution implementation.
Before taking this course please ensure you have completed all of the other 5 courses in the IBM People and Soft Skills specialization.
IBM
IBM is the global leader in business transformation through an open hybrid cloud platform and AI, serving clients in more than 170 countries around the world. Today 47 of the Fortune 50 Companies rely on the IBM Cloud to run their business, and IBM Watson enterprise AI is hard at work in more than 30,000 engagements. IBM is also one of the world’s most vital corporate research organizations, with 28 consecutive years of patent leadership. Above all, guided by principles for trust and transparency and support for a more inclusive society, IBM is committed to being a responsible technology innovator and a force for good in the world.
Success Skill Foundations
Knowledge of people and soft skills are increasingly coming into focus and being recognized as critical for success – we can also call them "Success Skills" or "Power Skills". This course contains the final assessment for the soft skills covered in the various courses in the People and Soft Skills specialization.
About the People and Soft Skills for Professional and Personal Success Specialization
Knowledge of soft skills or people Skills are increasingly coming into focus and being recognized as critical for success - hence at IBM we call them "Success Skills", and categorize them as "Hot Skills".
