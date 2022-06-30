Collaboration is not just the act of working together. It goes beyond that. Through collaboration, you can accomplish much more than what you would if you worked alone. Having the skills to communicate with the people you are working with and being able to work as a team towards your goal are just some of the skills you will learn in this course to help you collaborate effectively in the workplace.
This course is part of the People and Soft Skills for Professional and Personal Success Specialization
This course is suitable for anyone regardless of previous work experience. Especially beneficial for those in their early career.
Apply collaborative behaviors to help your team develop through the four stages of team development.
Utilize different methods of collaboration to improve teamwork and cooperation in your workplace.
Recognize the barriers to collaborating effectively and identify specific behaviors that enhance or damage collaboration.
Identify techniques to effectively lead or participate in virtual team meetings.
- teamwork
- Listening Skills
- Soft skills
- Communication
- Critical Thinking
IBM
IBM is the global leader in business transformation through an open hybrid cloud platform and AI, serving clients in more than 170 countries around the world. Today 47 of the Fortune 50 Companies rely on the IBM Cloud to run their business, and IBM Watson enterprise AI is hard at work in more than 30,000 engagements. IBM is also one of the world’s most vital corporate research organizations, with 28 consecutive years of patent leadership. Above all, guided by principles for trust and transparency and support for a more inclusive society, IBM is committed to being a responsible technology innovator and a force for good in the world.
This module will help you to develop skills and behaviors required to enhance the way you collaborate with your team, colleagues, business partners, and clients.
About the People and Soft Skills for Professional and Personal Success Specialization
Knowledge of soft skills or people Skills are increasingly coming into focus and being recognized as critical for success - hence at IBM we call them "Success Skills", and categorize them as "Hot Skills".
