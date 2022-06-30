About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 6 in the
People and Soft Skills for Professional and Personal Success Specialization
Beginner Level

This course is suitable for anyone regardless of previous work experience. Especially beneficial for those in their early career.

Approx. 2 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Apply collaborative behaviors to help your team develop through the four stages of team development. 

  • Utilize different methods of collaboration to improve teamwork and cooperation in your workplace.

  • Recognize the barriers to collaborating effectively and identify specific behaviors that enhance or damage collaboration.

  • Identify techniques to effectively lead or participate in virtual team meetings.

Skills you will gain

  • teamwork
  • Listening Skills
  • Soft skills
  • Communication
  • Critical Thinking
Instructor

Offered by

IBM

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Collaborate Effectively

2 hours to complete
19 videos (Total 14 min), 20 readings, 3 quizzes

About the People and Soft Skills for Professional and Personal Success Specialization

People and Soft Skills for Professional and Personal Success

