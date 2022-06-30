When you hand in work in a professional workspace, employers expect it to be good quality work and done in a timely manner. By taking this short course you will learn about consistency and how to deliver quality work and experiences to clients.
This course is part of the People and Soft Skills for Professional and Personal Success Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
This course can be taken by anyone! Whether you want a skill refresher or want to take this as a career starter this course is suitable for you.
What you will learn
Deliver high quality work that solves a problem and reduces effort for the person or group requesting it
Apply the quality work process to all requests through clear communication and focus on clients
Take ownership of your assignments and apply the five-step method that will help you deliver quality work
Work with agility while applying the quality work process to become a trusted advisor to your clients amd colleagues
Skills you will gain
- Agility
- Quality
- Soft skills
- Communication
- Time management
This course can be taken by anyone! Whether you want a skill refresher or want to take this as a career starter this course is suitable for you.
Offered by
IBM
IBM is the global leader in business transformation through an open hybrid cloud platform and AI, serving clients in more than 170 countries around the world. Today 47 of the Fortune 50 Companies rely on the IBM Cloud to run their business, and IBM Watson enterprise AI is hard at work in more than 30,000 engagements. IBM is also one of the world’s most vital corporate research organizations, with 28 consecutive years of patent leadership. Above all, guided by principles for trust and transparency and support for a more inclusive society, IBM is committed to being a responsible technology innovator and a force for good in the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Delivering Quality Work with Agility
About the People and Soft Skills for Professional and Personal Success Specialization
Knowledge of soft skills or people Skills are increasingly coming into focus and being recognized as critical for success - hence at IBM we call them "Success Skills", and categorize them as "Hot Skills".
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.