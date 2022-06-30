About this Course

Course 3 of 6 in the
People and Soft Skills for Professional and Personal Success Specialization
Beginner Level

This course can be taken by anyone! Whether you want a skill refresher or want to take this as a career starter this course is suitable for you.

Approx. 2 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Deliver high quality work that solves a problem and reduces effort for the person or group requesting it

  • Apply the quality work process to all requests through clear communication and focus on clients

  • Take ownership of your assignments and apply the five-step method that will help you deliver quality work

  • Work with agility while applying the quality work process to become a trusted advisor to your clients amd colleagues

Skills you will gain

  • Agility
  • Quality
  • Soft skills
  • Communication
  • Time management
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Delivering Quality Work with Agility

2 hours to complete
23 videos (Total 18 min), 23 readings, 4 quizzes

