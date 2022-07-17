In order to have a successful professional life, you have to be able to communicate with the people you work with. You have to be able to communicate with co-workers in a way that establishes respect and influence.
This course is part of the People and Soft Skills for Professional and Personal Success Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
This course is suitable for anyone, regardless of previous experience. This course is also perfect for people just starting or in their early career.
What you will learn
Identify and analyze different communication styles and understand their strengths and weaknesses
Demonstrate active listening skills and questioning styles to explore issues and enhance understanding
Identify conflict response styles; approach and effectively mediate workplace conflicts
Determine ways to build and maintain trust and increase your influence and eminence in the workplace
Skills you will gain
- Listening Skills
- People Management
- Soft skills
- Communication
- Organizational Conflict
This course is suitable for anyone, regardless of previous experience. This course is also perfect for people just starting or in their early career.
Offered by
IBM
IBM is the global leader in business transformation through an open hybrid cloud platform and AI, serving clients in more than 170 countries around the world. Today 47 of the Fortune 50 Companies rely on the IBM Cloud to run their business, and IBM Watson enterprise AI is hard at work in more than 30,000 engagements. IBM is also one of the world’s most vital corporate research organizations, with 28 consecutive years of patent leadership. Above all, guided by principles for trust and transparency and support for a more inclusive society, IBM is committed to being a responsible technology innovator and a force for good in the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Interpersonal Skills
Interpersonal Skills are skills you use every day to communicate and interact with others. They enable you to interact positively and work effectively with others. The Interpersonal Skills course will help you develop skills and behaviors required to become an effective communicator, make a lasting impact, and deal with challenges in a controlled and focused manner.
About the People and Soft Skills for Professional and Personal Success Specialization
Knowledge of soft skills or people Skills are increasingly coming into focus and being recognized as critical for success - hence at IBM we call them "Success Skills", and categorize them as "Hot Skills".
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.