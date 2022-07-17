About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 5 of 6 in the
People and Soft Skills for Professional and Personal Success Specialization
Beginner Level

This course is suitable for anyone, regardless of previous experience. This course is also perfect for people just starting or in their early career.

Approx. 3 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Identify and analyze different communication styles and understand their strengths and weaknesses

  • Demonstrate active listening skills and questioning styles to explore issues and enhance understanding

  • Identify conflict response styles; approach and effectively mediate workplace conflicts

  • Determine ways to build and maintain trust and increase your influence and eminence in the workplace

Skills you will gain

  • Listening Skills
  • People Management
  • Soft skills
  • Communication
  • Organizational Conflict
IBM

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Interpersonal Skills

3 hours to complete
24 videos (Total 25 min), 27 readings, 8 quizzes

People and Soft Skills for Professional and Personal Success

