In order to have a successful professional life, you have to be able to communicate with the people you work with. You have to be able to communicate with co-workers in a way that establishes respect and influence.
This short course is designed to teach you how to communicate with the people you work with in ways that shows confidence and gives them a sense of trust. By taking this course you will learn how to assert your influence and how you can use these skills to do things like resolve issues between people at work.
At every job, there is bound to be a conflict that will arise, and by taking this course you will gain the communication skills you need to resolve them. By learning the interpersonal skills that this course will equip you with, you will gain some foundational skills that will pave the way for your success.
This short course will provide you with the essential skills you need to be able to be able to successfully communicate and establish yourself with people in your professional life. The course is suitable for anyone who wants to learn, no matter how much experience you have.
This course is part of the People and Soft Skills for Professional and Personal Success Specialization from IBM....
