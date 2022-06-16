Learner Reviews & Feedback for People and Soft Skills Assessment by IBM
Knowledge of people and soft skills are increasingly coming into focus and being recognized as critical for success – we can also call them "Success Skills" or "Power Skills". These skills and behaviours include: creating & delivering presentations; using the agile approach for working professionally to deliver quality work & experiences to clients; effectively collaborating with teams; effective impactful communications; dealing with challenges in a controlled & focused manner; and problem solving & solution implementation.
This course contains the final assessment for the soft skills covered in the various courses in the People and Soft Skills specialization from IBM. Before taking this course please ensure you have completed all of the other 5 courses in the specialization that cover the various skills indicated above.
This course contains a quiz in which you will be presented with multiple real-life inspired scenarios. You will put your knowledge to the test and apply the soft skills learned from previous modules in the specialization to answer questions related to these scenarios.
Upon successfully completing the course, you will be able to get your specialization certificate....
By User
•
Jun 16, 2022
Unfortunately, too much reading materials and no videos. I will not test this course. I am sorry.