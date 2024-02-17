Welcome. This is the first of our 2 courses in English to take you to a B1 level of competence. English is the most important international language for the workplace and for study. The varied learning activities on this course will enable you to communicate effectively in a variety of situations and on a range of important topics like daily life, travel and food. This course will help you become an independent user of the English language, able to cope with practical situations while abroad, such as finding work, accommodation and creating a social network.
English Lower Intermediate B1.1
Taught in English
Some content may not be translated
Course
What you'll learn
Essential grammar and vocabulary to talk and write about diverse topics. Reading and listening skills development. Problem-solving skills for travel.
There are 6 modules in this course
This module teaches you how to introduce yourself in a variety of contexts, giving relevant personal and professional information.
What's included
4 videos7 readings6 quizzes1 assignment1 peer review2 discussion prompts
In this module you will learn to describe someone who is important to you for some reason, including their personality, relationship to you and why they are important to you.
What's included
4 videos5 readings8 quizzes1 assignment1 discussion prompt
In this module you will learn to describe how you spend your free time, the different sport and leisure activities you do, and why you like them. You will understand the difference between various types of perfect tenses and how to use them. This module also helps develop your reading and listening skills, focusing on specific information.
What's included
4 videos8 readings9 quizzes1 assignment3 discussion prompts
In this module you will have the opportunity to learn vocabulary and expressions associated with different types of holidays and travel. By the end, you should be able to talk to friends about your favorite type of holiday and cope with practical situations while abroad.
What's included
3 videos6 readings9 quizzes1 assignment1 discussion prompt
This module will help you to expand your vocabulary related to food and cooking. You'll learn how to give instructions and how to express quantities relating to recipes, and talk about special dishes from your country or area.
What's included
3 videos6 readings8 quizzes1 assignment3 discussion prompts
In this module you will learn useful ways to describe a house and where it is located. It will help you to understand how to find good accommodation in a foreign country and how to communicate with possible roommates or landlords.
What's included
3 videos7 readings8 quizzes1 assignment1 discussion prompt
Instructor
Offered by
Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile
