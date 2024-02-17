Università di Napoli Federico II
English Lower Intermediate B1.1
Università di Napoli Federico II

English Lower Intermediate B1.1

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Ruth Kerr

Instructor: Ruth Kerr

4.2

(52 reviews)

Intermediate level
Some related experience required
16 hours to complete
3 weeks at 5 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Essential grammar and vocabulary to talk and write about diverse topics. Reading and listening skills development. Problem-solving skills for travel.

Details to know

Assessments

48 quizzes, 6 assignments

There are 6 modules in this course

This module teaches you how to introduce yourself in a variety of contexts, giving relevant personal and professional information.

What's included

4 videos7 readings6 quizzes1 assignment1 peer review2 discussion prompts

In this module you will learn to describe someone who is important to you for some reason, including their personality, relationship to you and why they are important to you.

What's included

4 videos5 readings8 quizzes1 assignment1 discussion prompt

In this module you will learn to describe how you spend your free time, the different sport and leisure activities you do, and why you like them. You will understand the difference between various types of perfect tenses and how to use them. This module also helps develop your reading and listening skills, focusing on specific information.

What's included

4 videos8 readings9 quizzes1 assignment3 discussion prompts

In this module you will have the opportunity to learn vocabulary and expressions associated with different types of holidays and travel. By the end, you should be able to talk to friends about your favorite type of holiday and cope with practical situations while abroad.

What's included

3 videos6 readings9 quizzes1 assignment1 discussion prompt

This module will help you to expand your vocabulary related to food and cooking. You'll learn how to give instructions and how to express quantities relating to recipes, and talk about special dishes from your country or area.

What's included

3 videos6 readings8 quizzes1 assignment3 discussion prompts

In this module you will learn useful ways to describe a house and where it is located. It will help you to understand how to find good accommodation in a foreign country and how to communicate with possible roommates or landlords.

What's included

3 videos7 readings8 quizzes1 assignment1 discussion prompt

Instructor

Instructor ratings
4.8 (11 ratings)
Ruth Kerr
Università di Napoli Federico II
3 Courses21,521 learners

Offered by

Università di Napoli Federico II

