Learner Reviews & Feedback for English for Common Interactions in the Workplace: Basic Level by Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile

4.7
stars
939 ratings
268 reviews

About the Course

In a professional environment, we’re often faced with the need to respond appropriately according to what the situation calls for, whether it be related to situations in daily life or the workplace. This course was designed to provide the worker with linguistic tools which will enable greater ease in basic communications in the workplace. This way, the student will be able to broaden their lexical and grammatical repertoire in English, thus increasing their professional value and skill, and contributing to not only professional but also social mobility. The methodology of self-guided instruction will allow the student to manage their own study time, so that they can integrate coursework with the daily demands of their professional life at a rhythm adequate for their own learning process. More importantly, the course is held online, distributed massively, and accessible anywhere in the world through Coursera. En el contexto laboral frecuentemente enfrentamos la necesidad de interactuar de manera adecuada según la situación comunicativa lo amerite, ya sea, reaccionando a situaciones de la vida cotidiana o bien en el lugar de trabajo. Este curso fue diseñado para proporcionar al trabajador herramientas lingüísticas que permitan facilitar interacciones básicas comunes en el lugar de trabajo. De este modo, el estudiante podrá ampliar su inventario léxico y gramatical en el idioma inglés, aumentando así su valor profesional y su competencia laboral, contribuyendo no solo movilidad laboral sino que también social. La metodología auto-instruccional permitirá al estudiante gestionar su propio tiempo de estudio y podrá compatibilizarlo con las exigencias diarias del trabajo, a un ritmo que se adecúe a su proceso de aprendizaje individual. Aún más importante, el curso se dicta en modalidad online, en formato masivo, accesible en distintos lugares del mundo a través de la web de Coursera. This course’s objective is that students be able to utilize basic-level grammatical and lexical structures (CFER level A2) which will enable basic interactions common to the workplace in English. Este curso tiene como objetivo que los alumnos sean capaces de emplear estructuras gramaticales y léxico propios del nivel básico (MCER A2) que permitan facilitar interacciones básicas que son comunes en el lugar del trabajo en inglés. Course contents / Contenidos del curso: Module 1: Everyday Language on the Job • Grammar: present simple to be affirmative, negative question structure, all persons. • Vocabulary: professions / nationalities. • Indefinite article: a/an. • Expressions used when introducing yourself. • Grammar: present simple (I, you, he/she/it, we -- affirmative & negative). • Vocabulary: work routine verbs. • Review of adverbs of frequency. • Times of the day: In the morning /in the afternoon/ at night. Module 2: Making Phone Calls • Grammar: present simple (I, you, he/she/it, we --- questions and short answers). • Vocabulary: telephoning expressions. • Grammar: making suggestions • Vocabulary: numbers/dates • Dates in British English and American English Module 3: Preparing for meeting • Grammar: Going To. • Vocabulary: Flash Review of Cardinal Numbers 1-60. • Telling time. • Grammar: There is / There are • Prepositions of place • Vocabulary: Places around town Module 4: Post-meeting etiquette • Grammar: Past Simple (To Be). • Use of Past Tense of go with good/bad. • Vocabulary: Descriptive Adjectives (it was ...). • Grammar: Past Simple (regular verbs) • Vocabulary: Correspondence Verbs (w. common phrasal verbs)...

Top reviews

ST

Aug 10, 2020

I have been very happy with my experience using coursera It's was High-quality video and flexible time and it's free great for beginner and also refresh your English grammar.

MA

Oct 30, 2020

The lectures were very simple and easy to follow. Also, it was good that the number of quizzes is only few because there are already practice questions in every lecture.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 272 Reviews for English for Common Interactions in the Workplace: Basic Level

By Elías G

Sep 19, 2020

I really loved this course! I've learned a lot and improved my confidence about talking with other in the office. Thanks again and congratulations for a job well done!

By Elianel D S

Jan 22, 2021

me encanta es basico y eficaz para aprender mas del dia a dia. me gustaria poder tener la opcion de poder terminarlo y luego pagar mi certificado.

By Khin S W

Sep 30, 2020

This is a great course for beginner level. I was enjoyed during this course. I've learned many excellent video. Thank you so much.

By Samer T

Aug 11, 2020

By Irene t

Aug 19, 2020

It was really interesting. I understood the difference in the pronunciation of past form of verbs.

By SABOGAL P J A

Aug 15, 2020

Thank you so much for this course.

By sanya k

Aug 19, 2020

It was nice learning

By Roman Z

Aug 20, 2020

Thank you for this course, i was learned how and what's says, I still have so much to do

By Jeeru R S R

Sep 10, 2020

very useful to me to improve myself

By Paul V G

Aug 31, 2020

It was fun and informative as well!

By Felipe R

Jun 17, 2021

M​uy buen curso!! dinámico y las clases trabajan muy bien las diferentes dimensiones de los conceptos que buscan explicar.

By Атаджанова Ю Д

Aug 4, 2020

большое спасибо, было интересно

By HARSHITHA T S

Sep 9, 2020

It was such a nice experience!

By Mary R A

Oct 31, 2020

By Yurany A T

Jun 19, 2021

Muy explicado todo, realmente aprendí varias estrategias para leer y escuchar el inglés.

By GUNASEKARAN M R

Aug 21, 2020

the course is very useful to a basic English language learner

By Rusdi B

Jun 8, 2021

VERY GOOD AND UNDERSTANDABLE FOR BEGINNER LEARNER LIKE ME

By 58_Jayhind P

Sep 17, 2020

It was an awsome experience

To learn with coursera.

Amazing

By Lhodjean A

Sep 2, 2020

very interesting course!

By Roshen R I

Aug 30, 2020

it's concise and pithy

By Surayyo S M

Aug 19, 2020

Madaminova Surayyo5

By maryam s

Sep 8, 2020

very nice and fun

By Jordi G

Sep 8, 2020

Excellent course.

By Lourdes G

Jun 26, 2021

me gusto mucho, aprendi.

By Siti Z b A

Jun 8, 2021

It is very interesting

