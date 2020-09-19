ST
Aug 10, 2020
I have been very happy with my experience using coursera It's was High-quality video and flexible time and it's free great for beginner and also refresh your English grammar.
MA
Oct 30, 2020
The lectures were very simple and easy to follow. Also, it was good that the number of quizzes is only few because there are already practice questions in every lecture.
By Elías G•
Sep 19, 2020
I really loved this course! I've learned a lot and improved my confidence about talking with other in the office. Thanks again and congratulations for a job well done!
By Elianel D S•
Jan 22, 2021
me encanta es basico y eficaz para aprender mas del dia a dia. me gustaria poder tener la opcion de poder terminarlo y luego pagar mi certificado.
By Khin S W•
Sep 30, 2020
This is a great course for beginner level. I was enjoyed during this course. I've learned many excellent video. Thank you so much.
By Samer T•
Aug 11, 2020
By Irene t•
Aug 19, 2020
It was really interesting. I understood the difference in the pronunciation of past form of verbs.
By SABOGAL P J A•
Aug 15, 2020
Thank you so much for this course.
By sanya k•
Aug 19, 2020
It was nice learning
By Roman Z•
Aug 20, 2020
Thank you for this course, i was learned how and what's says, I still have so much to do
By Jeeru R S R•
Sep 10, 2020
very useful to me to improve myself
By Paul V G•
Aug 31, 2020
It was fun and informative as well!
By Felipe R•
Jun 17, 2021
Muy buen curso!! dinámico y las clases trabajan muy bien las diferentes dimensiones de los conceptos que buscan explicar.
By Атаджанова Ю Д•
Aug 4, 2020
большое спасибо, было интересно
By HARSHITHA T S•
Sep 9, 2020
It was such a nice experience!
By Mary R A•
Oct 31, 2020
By Yurany A T•
Jun 19, 2021
Muy explicado todo, realmente aprendí varias estrategias para leer y escuchar el inglés.
By GUNASEKARAN M R•
Aug 21, 2020
the course is very useful to a basic English language learner
By Rusdi B•
Jun 8, 2021
VERY GOOD AND UNDERSTANDABLE FOR BEGINNER LEARNER LIKE ME
By 58_Jayhind P•
Sep 17, 2020
It was an awsome experience
To learn with coursera.
Amazing
By Lhodjean A•
Sep 2, 2020
very interesting course!
By Roshen R I•
Aug 30, 2020
it's concise and pithy
By Surayyo S M•
Aug 19, 2020
Madaminova Surayyo5
By maryam s•
Sep 8, 2020
very nice and fun
By Jordi G•
Sep 8, 2020
Excellent course.
By Lourdes G•
Jun 26, 2021
me gusto mucho, aprendi.
By Siti Z b A•
Jun 8, 2021
It is very interesting