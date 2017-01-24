This MOOC is about demystifying research and research methods. It will outline the fundamentals of doing research, aimed primarily, but not exclusively, at the postgraduate level. It places the student experience at the centre of our endeavours by engaging learners in a range of robust and challenging discussions and exercises befitting SOAS, University of London's status as a research-intensive university and its rich research heritage.
University of London
The University of London is a federal University which includes 18 world leading Colleges. Our distance learning programmes were founded in 1858 and have enriched the lives of thousands of students, delivering high quality University of London degrees wherever our students are across the globe. Our alumni include 7 Nobel Prize winners. Today, we are a global leader in distance and flexible study, offering degree programmes to over 50,000 students in over 180 countries. To find out more about studying for one of our degrees where you are, visit www.london.ac.uk
SOAS University of London
SOAS is the world’s leading institution for the study of Asia, Africa and the Middle East, and offers a truly global perspective. With its vast repository of knowledge and expertise on our specialist regions, SOAS is uniquely placed to inform and shape current thinking about the economic, political, cultural, security and religious challenges of our world.
E-tivity 1: What Is Research and What Makes a Good Research Question?
PURPOSE: To focus upon formulating a research question. TASK: Please compose a brief question pertaining to your proposed research - whatever the subject - and post it under the 'My Project' tab in the peer review exercise below. Be brief insofar as it would fit on one metaphorical or literal 'Post-It' note. Also watch our interview videos below. RESPONSE: Having reflected on the videos, review other students' questions. Feeding back is an important part of the research process, so please spend some time providing considered feedback for three or more colleagues here. OUTCOME: You will have given considered thought to composing a research question and provided feedback to others on theirs.
E-tivity 2: What Is a Literature Review and Why Do We Need to Do One?
PURPOSE: To familiarise yourself with the nature and benefits of conducting a literature review. TASK: Please read the following three pieces on literature review, in conjunction with the interviews below. Then post your thoughts on one of the readings to the 'My Project' tab of the peer review (200 words). RESPONSE: Provide feedback on three or more submissions by your fellow students. OUTCOME: Upon the completion of the full cycle of this e-tivity, you will be able to distinguish the qualities of a literature review and begin to reflect on the value of a literature review to your own project.
E-tivity 3: Why Are Planning and Management Skills Important for Research?
PURPOSE: To be aware of the planning and management skills that are required in undertaking critical thinking for your research. TASK: Please watch the videos below, and also read the chapter provided. In conjunction with your reflections on the learning material provided and also research planning and management in general, please post your thoughts on the chapter, in no more than 400 words, under the 'My Project' tab. RESPONSE: Provide feedback on three or more submissions by your fellow students. OUTCOME: Upon the completion of the full cycle of this e-tivity, you will have reflected on the skills required to enhance your research.
E-tivity 4: How Do You Know You Have Been a Good Researcher at the End of a Project?
PURPOSE: To reflect upon the value of a good question, and provide an outline research proposal. TASK: In conjunction with our videos below, please go back to your research question proposed during E-tivity 1 and consider again whether you are still happy with it. Is the question one you are still interested in and one you think worthy of devoting your time and energy to? If so, after reflecting on your question, please compose an outline plan on how you would follow on from establishing your research question. Please submit your proposal, up to 800 words. RESPONSE: Provide feedback on three or more proposals submitted by your fellow students. OUTCOME: Upon the completion of the full cycle of this e-tivity, you will have formulated, in draft form, an overarching research question, and a plan of action to complete the research. In doing this, you will have honed your writing, research and analytical skills.
It is a well-curated course that helped me gain essential insights into the research methods and process. I believe my understanding from here will contribute valuably through my journey ahead.
I got to learn a lot about various research methods which i did not know previously. The timing of presentation of various ideas was excellent. Reviewing classmates was a good learning experience.
The course gave me a clear understanding of the research methods. I am very-much thankful to my instructors Dr.Simon Rofe and all other pioneer researchers who shared there valuable knowledge.
I love the course content and time flexibility of this course. The assignments are very good and especially the open discussion and review processes are great. Overall I like this kind of course.
