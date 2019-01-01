Senior Lecturer in Diplomacy and International Studies, Global Diplomacy Programme Director, Centre for International Studies and Diplomacy,
Simon is a widely experienced university lecturer who has taught Diplomacy, International Relations, and History to undergraduates and postgraduates for over fifteen years. He has been recognised for the excellence of his teaching with a number of teaching and learning awards including an International E-learning award in 2010.
His research interests lie in the broad field of International and Diplomacy History and focus on US Foreign Relations with the rest of the world, and the diplomacy of international sport.