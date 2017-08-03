About this Course

Beginner Level
Approx. 25 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Python Syntax And Semantics
  • Computer Programming
  • Python Programming
  • Idle (Python)
Instructors

Offered by

University of Toronto

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Python, Variables, and Functions

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 39 min), 10 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Strings and Designing Functions

5 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 35 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Booleans, Import, Namespaces, and if Statements

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 42 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

For Loops and Fancy String Manipulation

5 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 26 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes

