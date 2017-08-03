Behind every mouse click and touch-screen tap, there is a computer program that makes things happen. This course introduces the fundamental building blocks of programming and teaches you how to write fun and useful programs using the Python language.
Learn to Program: The FundamentalsUniversity of Toronto
About this Course
Skills you will gain
- Python Syntax And Semantics
- Computer Programming
- Python Programming
- Idle (Python)
Offered by
University of Toronto
Established in 1827, the University of Toronto is one of the world’s leading universities, renowned for its excellence in teaching, research, innovation and entrepreneurship, as well as its impact on economic prosperity and social well-being around the globe.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Python, Variables, and Functions
This module gives an overview of the course, the editor we will use to write programs, and an introduction to fundamental concepts in Python including variables, mathematical expressions, and functions.
Strings and Designing Functions
This module introduces strings (a Python data type used to represent text), and a process to follow when creating a function.
Booleans, Import, Namespaces, and if Statements
This module introduces Booleans (logical values True and False), how to convert between types, how to use Boolean expressions in if statements to selectively run code, and the concept of a Python module.
For Loops and Fancy String Manipulation
This module introduces one way to repeat code (using a for loop), how to manipulate strings, and how to use a debugger to watch a program execute step by step.
Reviews
- 5 stars79.04%
- 4 stars17.77%
- 3 stars1.94%
- 2 stars0.61%
- 1 star0.61%
TOP REVIEWS FROM LEARN TO PROGRAM: THE FUNDAMENTALS
This has been tremendously helpful. The assignments are challenging but doable. I appreciated that I couldn't pass each quiz on my first try, and had to revisit material to actually master it.
Great for a fundamental course. I have to admit that I had learnt python a few years back and was using this as a practice and revision course. But I learnt a lot more which I can add to my knowledge.
It was very helpful and easy enough to understand for someone with no experience in programming whatsoever. I was able to learn many of the basics of programming in a week's worth of study.
I didn't know a thing about programming. Now after two weeks I feel I've learned a lot already! The instructors are awesome! I believe this course is very compacted and it needs a good deal of work!
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.