Jennifer Campbell is a Professor, Teaching Stream in the Department of Computer Science at the University of Toronto. Although Jen has taught many different courses since joining UofT in 2003, she loves teaching introductory computer science, for which she has co-authored a textbook and engaged in curriculum design. In addition to her teaching, she pursues research in computer science education. Her current research projects explore student experiences in introductory computer science courses and the factors that contribute to success. When not teaching and learning, Jen spends time running and has completed two marathons.