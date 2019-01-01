Paul Gries is a Professor, Teaching Stream in the Department of Computer Science at the University of Toronto, where he has been teaching since the end of the last millennium. During his time at UofT, Paul has won numerous teaching awards, including UofT’s most prestigious teaching award, the President’s Teaching Award, and a provincial award, the Ontario Confederation of University Faculty Association’s (OCUFA) Teaching Award. In addition to being an outstanding classroom teacher, Paul has also co-authored two textbooks and has been a leader in departmental curriculum design and renewal. In his spare time, he enjoys gaming, gardening, and dabbling in new technologies.