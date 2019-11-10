This course is a partnership between the leading content marketing authority, Copyblogger, and UC Davis Continuing and Professional Education. In this course, you will learn the core strategies content marketers use to acquire and retain customers profitably. Specifically, you will learn how to develop, organize and implement a content marketing strategy, analyze and measure the effectiveness of content marketing, write compelling copy, use a strategic framework when writing, and build your professional brand and authority through content marketing. You will also learn how to put the ideas presented to you into action and build your own personal brand through content marketing.
University of California, Davis
UC Davis, one of the nation’s top-ranked research universities, is a global leader in agriculture, veterinary medicine, sustainability, environmental and biological sciences, and technology. With four colleges and six professional schools, UC Davis and its students and alumni are known for their academic excellence, meaningful public service and profound international impact.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
The Content Marketing Ecosystem
In this module, you will be introduced to the content marketing ecosystem. You will be able to define what content marketing is and explain why it is important in today's market. You will discover the purpose of what content should be able to do and what makes content effective. You will discover the importance of how your own professional brand can play in the importance of your company's content marketing strategy and you will build your own professional brand. You will build a personal website to help build your brand and in the final lesson, you will be able to discuss the editorial process for content and describe the benefits and importance of having a content calendar.
The Strategic Context (The 7A Framework)
After reviewing this module you will be able to explain and apply the 7A Framework to your own content. You will be able to think strategically by creating context which leads to creating content that actually works. You will be able to practice and discuss why being agile an essential part of the framework. You will discuss the idea of being authentic as a professional and within your own organization. You will be able to capture your audience's attention with effective headlines. You will be able to apply the 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 formula to prompt your audience to take action. You will examine how to prioritize acceleration and present yourself as a likable authority to your network. You will discuss the critical relationship between authority and audience and be able to write with authority and confidence.
Mapping the Journey: Crafting a Content Marketing Strategy
In this module, you craft a content marketing strategy by first examining the journey of your buyer or audience. You will be able to create your audience/buyer persona and describe the importance of always thinking about their journey. You will be able to develop empathy and experience maps and examine their purposes in a content marketing strategy. You will explore and be able to apply two essential elements for creating irresistible content.
The Strategic Types of Content
In this module, you will explore the various types of strategic content that go into an effective content marketing program. You will be able to identify and define the four types of strategic content: attraction content, affinity content, action content, and authority content. You will be able to use the strategies given to write the various types of content and be able to combine all four elements to write one effective content piece.
I enrolled myself in a six weeks course, "The Strategy of Content Marketing" offered by the University of California, Devis, lead by Chief Content Officer - Sonia Simone. Thank you, Coursera!
This was a great course although it was difficult to find some of the materials they reference during the course, I was able to wing it but it would have been nice to have the full content available.
I really like the course because it gives you projects where you can practice what you have learned. I enjoyed engaging with the community and having feedback with others.\n\nExcellent course !!
A very good course and gave me lots of new insight about the matter. I hope there'll be more presentation through the video as for podcast, I'm having difficulties to understand the material.
