SR
Jan 21, 2022
Very beautifully designed course for the beginners even. The course instructor took us through a journey of content strategy and share awesome points to be worked on. Thank for such a beautiful course
ID
Dec 13, 2020
I'd like to recommend this course as it was instrumental in providing for me the necessary push to shift industries. The course content was well thought-of, clear, easy to absorb and very interesting.
By Edmafe E•
Dec 27, 2018
This would have been a 4 or 5 star course if not for the pitfalls of solely relying on peer reviews for the assignment submissions. I realized that all of my efforts at this course were wasted by the fact that most of my classmates weren't even paying attention to the course material, and some of them did not even try to understand the submission instructions prior to sending their work. I would suggest having an instructor from Coursera or from the partner learning institution to be at least checking the submissions as peer reviews - and one's grades - depend a lot on the quality of students currently enrolled in the course. Sonia and Brian were excellent instructors and the material was good but my experience was ruined by the peer reviews.
By Usha R•
Mar 20, 2018
This course is very poorly designed IMO. Most of the important content - that is creating empathy maps etc, are taught by audio podcasts without any visual element. The videos only show Sarah giving intros and that's not helpful at all. There's a whole load of stuff to be read as well. The android app doesn't show the podcasts, which are the most important bits. Even after I got them downloaded with great difficulty, I was not able to do my assignment because I didn't understand how to create an empathy map. That was taught without giving an example. Just a template to be downloaded and we are left to google and find the answers. Why did we sign up for this course at all? I have left midway.
By Maeve M•
Mar 1, 2019
With the podcasts included, this course is a lot more time consuming than it initially seemed, as the time taken only factored in reading plus videos. I also found it really difficult to find the podcasts of Brian Clark so missed a lot of relevant content for the first few weeks. Time spent on listening to podcasts needs to be factored in to the course time, as I am really stuck for time so struggled to find the time to complete the course.
Also, the content was decent and relevant to, but I didn't feel I learned anything my company aren't already doing as part of our content marketing strategy. The first week focused too much on building a personal website too rather than marketing strategy for an organisation.
By Bill T•
Apr 20, 2018
Im a pretty sure this course was created to promote Copyblogger and Mentor's work. The ebooks are just repeating themselves. The soures for completing the assignments are poor, and this is supported by the fact that as i reviewd 5 submission in the peer-per-peer system all of them were different and they totally missed the mark. Thus, i am sure that the trainers failed to give the appropriate material for free and they failed to come across the knowledge. I wish you examine the material and the courses with more care and critical view and not just allow any course to be aired just for the sake of it . I am deeply disapoointed in this course.
By Jeroen•
Jul 25, 2017
It's alright, but not information dense or concrete enough. "Test what works", "Know your audience", "Grab attention". Yeah, no shit. I really had to pay attention to find useful information between all the obviousness and abstract advice.
By Anna C•
Jun 4, 2017
I'm a little disappointed with the content of this course. I can see the course is promoting the type of content you find in large amounts on social media, namely Facebook. It's a manipulative content that takes advantage of people's weaknesses and provides very little actual value and resolution. I mean content such as "how to get your boyfriend back", "how to loose 20kg in a week" type of stuff.
The papers enclosed as reading material, branded by the copyblogger, are lengthy and rich in generic, meaningless messaging and the "right" keywords such as "strategy", "mapping" etc. It's tough to get through to the point or resolution. I don't feel this content is credible.
By shrey j•
May 28, 2019
This course is very vague and the podcasts with the founder sound more like a company promotion than any learnings. Not satisfied with the learning from week 2 onwards. Also, minimal use of practical case studies just makes it very technical and inefficient.
By Michael C•
Aug 27, 2018
Excellent content, and broken nicely into small pieces that are easy to get into and not overwhelming. However, there are 2 peer graded assignments that leave the student at the mercy of graders who may or may not be reasonable. The assignments aren't clear, in that instructions given and workbooks provided aren't in harmony. Finally there seems to be no recourse for students not receiving a passing grade despite resubmissions, but to retake the entire course.
By Marina B•
May 7, 2020
I was excited to start this course, but I found myself a little disappointed by it. The course in itself is an interesting one, but it needs to be improved in regards to many aspects: the videos which are too short, and the reading material needs to be more diversified and should include academic articles. The podcasts are hard to be found, thus it would make more sense to incorporate them in the video and make the whole course an interactive one.
Another element that needs to be looked at is the peer-review. Usually, peers do not understand the requirements and the whole grade depends on their availability, thus it can take days even a week for someone to decide to review. This can also ruin the learning experience
By Gwee R•
May 19, 2020
I find the course very fluffy, long-winded and self-promotional (of Copyblogger). 90% of the content is trying to convince me in a non-scientific manner why I should follow their advice, 10% is trying to tell me the advice. And the advice or strategy is very no-brainer and just too general (eg. sustain your reader's attention! Write compelling headlines! Use facts! Okay... I already know that.) I feel like the entire course can be condensed into a 2-hour video.
By Rajat K•
Jul 8, 2020
Great Course! Empathy mapping and 7A content strategy were my best takeaways. However, I will suggest a few improvements. This Course is almost 4 YEARS OLD and I am sure some new elements could be added to it from time to time to keep it fresh. It would be good if more course content is added in the VIDEO FORMAT rather than giving us so many BOOKS to read. And about books - A LOT OF THEM CONTAIN JUST THE SAME INFORMATION. Also, EXPERIENCE MAPPING CAN BE EXPLAINED MORE APTLY. And lastly - PEER-GRADING REVIEW SYSTEM system should be MONITORED and IMPROVED as many learners blindly review one another with full grades just to pass and get the certification.
By Leah•
Feb 24, 2017
This feels more a like a sales pitch for Copyblogger than an actual course. Kinda feels like a waste of my time. I didn't learn anything new.
By Cristian T•
Jul 31, 2017
The content was good information, but the peer graded assignment was confusing.
By Prompiriya P•
Jun 15, 2020
Take it if it's free, otherwise not recommended AT ALL! This is just a trap door to promo Copyblogger's articles and podcasts. Like literally 80% are just intro video and we have to listen to attached audio podcast... ABOUT EMPATHY MAPS AND EXPERIENCE MAPS (your assignment afterwards btw)
Only the last module has lengthy video in itself, but all wobble gobble of "write with meaning, write to make emotions, be good person" things we all knew.
A waste of Coursera platform's potential.
By Sehresh M•
May 28, 2020
For those who want to start your content marketing journey, you may want to take this course. It focuses on touch base points but also goes into further details on what you need as a content marketer.
By Sarah C•
Nov 11, 2019
This was a great course although it was difficult to find some of the materials they reference during the course, I was able to wing it but it would have been nice to have the full content available.
By Sarah A•
Jul 4, 2020
This course is not for professionals who are looking to learn about actual content strategies. It is a course for creative content writing, and how to make it appealing to consumers. The strategy mentioned in the title of the course is an exaggeration of what this course actually discusses. In addition, the learning material is too long and repetitive and if you enjoy listening to your lessons then this would work for you because its all about pre-recorded podcasts. It was a disappointment for me.
By Jeanne L C•
May 26, 2020
By IPSA G•
Jun 29, 2020
This course is poorly written and seems more like promotion of their own company rather than actual teaching. It is about how to write a good content, where the speaker is simply introducing you to the topics. You will have to read a lot and listen to podcasts which are not that helpful since content like that can be easily found on google. I did NOT find this course helpful.
By Dr. I B D•
Dec 14, 2020
By Mohammad M•
May 8, 2020
The course included over 500 pages PDF files and over 1 hour audio files. I expected instructor to teach, not to give us pdf files to read ! Also there were a lot unnecessary text in files!
By KETAKI D•
Oct 26, 2018
Extremely Helpful for people wanting to enter the field of content writing, content marketing and technical writing. The course also provides useful pointers for beginners wanting to start their own blog.
By hujjat r•
Jan 22, 2022
By Benjamin G•
Oct 3, 2020
Great course, although the peer review process needs to be refined, with greater safeguards. I saw a lot of people asking for free passes in exchange for marking my work.
I submitted my 'High Five' content and received a failed grade from another coursemate (I'm a qualified copywriter with 5 years' experience). I resubmitted the same coursework and received full marks. This is clearly not an ideal system.
Also, you need to update some of the course - references to Google+ have not aged well.
By Nidhi J•
Nov 5, 2018
Amazing course! I learn various new words and phrases that impress me a lot.
I have sent my wordpress link. Kindly review me how am going.
http://nj2016.wordpress.com