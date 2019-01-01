Profile

Sonia Simone

Chief Content Officer

Bio

Sonia was a founding partner of Copyblogger Media (now Rainmaker Digital) when it formed in 2010, and serves as the company’s chief content officer. She has a long background in traditional marketing, both with startups and in more established corporate environments. She also created and ran a well-received marketing course for small business, The Remarkable Marketing Blueprint. Sonia is a longtime veteran of social media (she first got online in 1989), and as the content marketing revolution is evolving, she’s finding that her once-weird ideas are becoming mainstream. This has been as much a surprise to her as it is to anyone. Sonia’s marketing philosophy is that a company’s marketing is, very simply, the sum total of everything that company communicates to its customers — both in words and actions. Because of this, she considers herself a teacher as much as a marketer. She places the relationship with the audience of prospects and customers above everything else, and that’s the approach she teaches our students.

Courses

The Strategy of Content Marketing

