What you will learn

  • How the Paid, Earned, Owned (PEO) model can be used to develop a digital marketing campaign.

  • Finding and reaching your audience.

  • Incentivizing your digital marketing campaign.

    - Influencer marketing

    - Viral marketing

  • Measuring the impact of your digital marketing campaign.

    - Key performance indicators

    - Social listening

Skills you will gain

  • Analytics
  • marketing design
  • Digital Marketing
Goldman Sachs

