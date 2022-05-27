This elective course is an introduction to digital marketing, with a particular focus on social media campaigns. The course supplements the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women course collection, designed for entrepreneurs ready to take their business to the next level.
About this Course
What you will learn
How the Paid, Earned, Owned (PEO) model can be used to develop a digital marketing campaign.
Finding and reaching your audience.
Incentivizing your digital marketing campaign.
- Influencer marketing
- Viral marketing
Measuring the impact of your digital marketing campaign.
- Key performance indicators
- Social listening
Skills you will gain
- Analytics
- marketing design
- Digital Marketing
Offered by
Goldman Sachs
Goldman Sachs and its people are committed to supporting the communities where we work and live, where our ideas, people and resources can make a difference. The Goldman Sachs Foundation focuses on entrepreneurship and economic growth with the aim of developing and strengthening communities around the world. 10,000 Women fosters greater shared growth, providing women in 100 countries around the world with a business and management education and access to mentoring, networking and capital. We are now bringing Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women online through Coursera to support female entrepreneurs in new corners of the world. These 10 courses blend a world-class business education with a global peer-to-peer network, providing participants with the tools needed to lead and grow their business.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Boost your Digital Marketing: Planning Social Media Campaigns
In this course, you will consider what is needed in an effective digital marketing campaign. You will develop a practical understanding of planning a digital marketing campaign and how to use paid, earned and owned media approaches within a campaign. By the end of this course, you will be able to effectively plan and measure digital marketing approaches in your business opportunities.
