Goldman Sachs and its people are committed to supporting the communities where we work and live, where our ideas, people and resources can make a difference. The Goldman Sachs Foundation focuses on entrepreneurship and economic growth with the aim of developing and strengthening communities around the world. 10,000 Women fosters greater shared growth, providing women in 100 countries around the world with a business and management education and access to mentoring, networking and capital. We are now bringing 10,000 Women online through Coursera to support female entrepreneurs in new corners of the world. These 10 courses blend a world-class business education with a global peer-to-peer network, providing participants with the tools needed to lead and grow their business.

Fundamentals of Negotiation, with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

Digital Marketing Strategy with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

Haz Crecer Tu Negocio con Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

Fundamentos de Planejamento Financeiro com o 10,000 Women da Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women के साथ, विक्रय और विपणन के मूल सिद्धांत

Fundamentos de las Operaciones con Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

Fundamentos de la Administración con Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

Expanda Seus Negócios com o 10,000 Women da Goldman Sachs

Fundamentos de Vendas e Marketing com o 10,000 Women da Goldman Sachs

Fundamentos de Financiamento com o 10,000 Women da Goldman Sachs

Fundamentals of Business Finance, with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

Fundamentos de Gerenciamento com o 10,000 Women da Goldman Sachs

Fundamentos de la Negociación con Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

Fundamentals of Leadership, with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

Social Impact Strategy with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

Fundamentals of Sales and Marketing, with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

Fundamentos de Clientes e Concorrência com o 10,000 Women da Goldman Sachs

Fundamentos de las Ventas y el Marketing con Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

Fundamentos del Liderazgo con Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

Fundamentals of Operations, with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

Fundamentos de Negociação com o 10,000 Women da Goldman Sachs

Fundamentals of Customers and Competition, with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

Fundamentals of Funding, with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

Fundamentos de los Clientes y la Competencia con Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

Fundamentos de la Planificación Financiera con Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

Fundamentals of Financial Planning, with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

Fundamentos de Operações com o 10,000 Women da Goldman Sachs

Innovation Strategy with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

Fundamentos de Finanças da Empresa com o 10,000 Women da Goldman Sachs

Fundamentals of Management, with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

Fundamentos de Liderança com o 10,000 Women da Goldman Sachs

Fundamentos de los Aspectos Financieros del Negocio con Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

Fundamentos de la Financiación con Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

Grow Your Business with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

