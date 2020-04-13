About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 3 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Discover how strategic financial choices can support growth.

  • Evaluate your business’s financial profile, and plan actions to improve it.

  • Apply your understanding of the key factors important to funders and investors, and how to communicate with them effectively.

  • Discover potential types of funding for your business and identify the actions needed to be prepared for future funding requirements.

Skills you will gain

  • Financial Management
  • Funding Requirement Analysis
  • Funding Applications
  • Strategic Financial Planning
Instructors

Offered by

Goldman Sachs

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Fundamentals of Funding, with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 20 min), 17 readings, 1 quiz

