Leeds University Business School at the University of Leeds
Professor Sarah Underwood is the Director of Executive and Professional Education at Leeds University Business School, the Director of the Centre for Enterprise & Entrepreneurship Studies and Chair of Entrepreneurial Practice.
She is also a lead academic on 10,000 Women and has served as the University of Leeds Program Director for 10,000 Small Businesses UK.
Since joining the University of Leeds, Sarah has helped to established ‘enterprise’ as a discipline at the University, and launched many new elective modules in undergraduate level and masters level programmes. She is the outgoing Chair of Enterprise Educators UK and was awarded a National Teaching Fellowship in 2017 in recognition of her contribution to developing innovations in enterprise education. In 2015/16, Sarah’s innovations in developing enterprise activities led to the University of Leeds’s recognition with the ‘Duke of York Award for University Entrepreneurship’ and the Times Higher Education ‘Entrepreneurial University of the Year’ award. This follows the 2014 Small Business Charter Gold award.
She is also a founding director of an innovative children's play centre (the Rainbow Factory) in Leeds, UK.