    Professor Sarah Underwood is the Director of Executive and Professional Education at Leeds University Business School, the Director of the Centre for Enterprise & Entrepreneurship Studies and Chair of Entrepreneurial Practice.

    She is also a lead academic on 10,000 Women and has served as the University of Leeds Program Director for 10,000 Small Businesses UK.

    Since joining the University of Leeds, Sarah has helped to established ‘enterprise’ as a discipline at the University, and launched many new elective modules in undergraduate level and masters level programmes. She is the outgoing Chair of Enterprise Educators UK and was awarded a National Teaching Fellowship in 2017 in recognition of her contribution to developing innovations in enterprise education. In 2015/16, Sarah’s innovations in developing enterprise activities led to the University of Leeds’s recognition with the ‘Duke of York Award for University Entrepreneurship’ and the Times Higher Education ‘Entrepreneurial University of the Year’ award. This follows the 2014 Small Business Charter Gold award.

    She is also a founding director of an innovative children's play centre (the Rainbow Factory) in Leeds, UK.

    Fundamentals of Negotiation, with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

    Haz Crecer Tu Negocio con Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

    Fundamentos de Planejamento Financeiro com o 10,000 Women da Goldman Sachs

    Fundamentos de las Operaciones con Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

    Fundamentos de la Administración con Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

    Expanda Seus Negócios com o 10,000 Women da Goldman Sachs

    Fundamentos de Vendas e Marketing com o 10,000 Women da Goldman Sachs

    Fundamentos de Financiamento com o 10,000 Women da Goldman Sachs

    Fundamentals of Business Finance, with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

    Fundamentos de Gerenciamento com o 10,000 Women da Goldman Sachs

    Fundamentos de la Negociación con Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

    Fundamentals of Leadership, with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

    Fundamentals of Sales and Marketing, with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

    Fundamentos de Clientes e Concorrência com o 10,000 Women da Goldman Sachs

    Fundamentos de las Ventas y el Marketing con Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

    Fundamentos del Liderazgo con Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

    Fundamentals of Operations, with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

    Fundamentos de Negociação com o 10,000 Women da Goldman Sachs

    Fundamentals of Customers and Competition, with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

    Fundamentals of Funding, with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

    Fundamentos de los Clientes y la Competencia con Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

    Fundamentos de la Planificación Financiera con Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

    Fundamentals of Financial Planning, with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

    Fundamentos de Operações com o 10,000 Women da Goldman Sachs

    Fundamentos de Finanças da Empresa com o 10,000 Women da Goldman Sachs

    Fundamentals of Management, with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

    Fundamentos de Liderança com o 10,000 Women da Goldman Sachs

    Fundamentos de los Aspectos Financieros del Negocio con Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

    Fundamentos de la Financiación con Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

    Grow Your Business with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

