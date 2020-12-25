About this Course

  • Review how to establish rapport, trust, and respect at the bargaining table.

  • Discuss the importance of preparation and goal setting in negotiation.

  • Differentiate between interests and positions, and find creative solutions that integrate the interests of all parties.

  • Identify and evaluate the types, and characteristics, of leverage in negotiations.

  • Emotional Intelligence
  • Customer Relationship Management (CRM)
  • Communication
  • Bargaining
  • Negotiation
Goldman Sachs

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Fundamentals of Negotiation, with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 21 min), 18 readings, 1 quiz

