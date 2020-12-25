Fundamentals of Negotiation, with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

This free online course is one of 10 courses available in the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women collection, designed for entrepreneurs ready to take their business to the next level.
This course will examine negotiation and explore the tools you need in order to negotiate confidently, as you pursue opportunities for business growth. You will consider some common assumptions and preconceptions about negotiation, identify your preferred style of negotiation, and review how it compares with the style of others. You will then explore the practical and psychological preparation necessary for successful negotiation. This involves setting up your goals and expectations and identifying the zone of possible agreement. You will discover effective listening tactics and evaluate your own listening skills. At the end of this course, you will work through a negotiation scenario to apply and practice your negotiation skills. The 10,000 Women course collection offers a truly flexible online learning experience. You have the freedom to approach the program in any way that works for you – take any course, or combination of courses, to tailor your learning journey to your individual business growth needs. If you choose to take all 10 courses, you will explore all the key elements of your business and develop a thorough plan for your business’s growth. You can find out more about the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women collection in the FAQs.