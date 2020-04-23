TM
Apr 22, 2020
I look at negotiation in a different light now. I have more confidence going forward with my business. I am excited to use my new skills and to also continue practicing what I have learned
TT
Apr 9, 2021
I would suggest this introduction course to any one who is new to negotiation, men or women. It lays out the foundation with easy understood examples and exercises.
By Tracy A M•
Apr 23, 2020
I look at negotiation in a different light now. I have more confidence going forward with my business. I am excited to use my new skills and to also continue practicing what I have learned
By Kristina R•
May 1, 2020
This course gave me valuable practical skills in Negotiation. Thanks for the opportunity.
By Shubhra S•
May 4, 2020
Really great course material with meaningful and concise information for quick grasp.
By ANGELA S•
Apr 9, 2020
very interesting and useful!
By Prerak S•
Apr 16, 2020
Great Content for learning
By Charles•
Apr 17, 2020
Insightful
By FARHAAN H•
May 18, 2020
good
By Toni M T•
Apr 10, 2021
I would suggest this introduction course to any one who is new to negotiation, men or women. It lays out the foundation with easy understood examples and exercises.
By Katya L M•
May 31, 2020
The course was concise and effective in its delivery of information, mixed with assessments and excercises.
By Ajikanle O•
Apr 26, 2020
Very Educative,Explanatory and Helpful
By Nwankwo C C•
May 25, 2020
I love the course
By Olayinka F•
Apr 21, 2020
Le
By Minakshi T•
Apr 27, 2020
Very interesting and well explained!
By Alessia S•
Dec 29, 2020
Thank you Goldman Sachs for this incredible opportunity. My knowledge of negotiation was very poor, but this course really allowed me to understand better how to approach a negotiation, as well as how to use my skills effectively. The informations provided will be very useful for a future career and will surely enroll in other courses from the 10,000 women series!
By Arundhati R•
Aug 31, 2020
I found the course very apposite for my requirements. Rather well formatted, for I usually take a while to get into the groove & continuity is a definite concern for me. On both accounts I found it ease to pick up from where I left off.
I am certainly looking at learning more.
By Raajesh K•
Oct 15, 2021
I already have enrolled for a paid course on negotiations from the University Of Michigan via course era. That was more advanced and a bit too long but this course was just perfect reflecting on the very principles,one needs to be a good negotiator in todays biz scenario.
By James T•
May 8, 2022
Delivered clear, concise material in an easily-digestible manner. Great way for a business owner to digest and learn material on their own schedule and enhance their growth in an efficient and cost-effective manner. Great job, whomever put this together!
By Majury C•
Jan 22, 2021
I have learnt so much especially identifying my negotiating style. This is so helpful as I will be more aware of my own strengths and weakness. The course then teaches how to become a better negotiator.
By lloyd h•
Feb 6, 2021
A very good course well worth taking. It explored the fundamentals of negotiation an interesting and lively way. It was just the right length and very informative.
By Bernardina U•
Mar 22, 2022
I wish this existed 40 years ago. It very informative and even if you know it all, it is refreshing!
By Blessing A•
Jun 22, 2020
It is eye-opening for me, I encourage everyone to do this course especially those in business.
By CHINYERE O•
Dec 26, 2020
Highly educational and insightful. Highly recommended.
Thanks
By Flora•
Oct 5, 2020
This is awesome, thanks Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women
By Amani A•
May 28, 2020
The best one I did follow in Coursera so far.
By Davis M•
Nov 25, 2020
It was excellent exercise and I thank you.