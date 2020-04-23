Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Fundamentals of Negotiation, with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women by Goldman Sachs

4.6
stars
285 ratings
53 reviews

About the Course

This free online course is one of 10 courses available in the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women collection, designed for entrepreneurs ready to take their business to the next level. This course will examine negotiation and explore the tools you need in order to negotiate confidently, as you pursue opportunities for business growth. You will consider some common assumptions and preconceptions about negotiation, identify your preferred style of negotiation, and review how it compares with the style of others. You will then explore the practical and psychological preparation necessary for successful negotiation. This involves setting up your goals and expectations and identifying the zone of possible agreement. You will discover effective listening tactics and evaluate your own listening skills. At the end of this course, you will work through a negotiation scenario to apply and practice your negotiation skills. The 10,000 Women course collection offers a truly flexible online learning experience. You have the freedom to approach the program in any way that works for you – take any course, or combination of courses, to tailor your learning journey to your individual business growth needs. If you choose to take all 10 courses, you will explore all the key elements of your business and develop a thorough plan for your business’s growth. You can find out more about the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women collection in the FAQs....

1 - 25 of 53 Reviews for Fundamentals of Negotiation, with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

By Tracy A M

Apr 23, 2020

I look at negotiation in a different light now. I have more confidence going forward with my business. I am excited to use my new skills and to also continue practicing what I have learned

By Kristina R

May 1, 2020

This course gave me valuable practical skills in Negotiation. Thanks for the opportunity.

By Shubhra S

May 4, 2020

Really great course material with meaningful and concise information for quick grasp.

By ANGELA S

Apr 9, 2020

very interesting and useful!

By Prerak S

Apr 16, 2020

Great Content for learning

By Charles

Apr 17, 2020

Insightful

By FARHAAN H

May 18, 2020

good

By Toni M T

Apr 10, 2021

I would suggest this introduction course to any one who is new to negotiation, men or women. It lays out the foundation with easy understood examples and exercises.

By Katya L M

May 31, 2020

The course was concise and effective in its delivery of information, mixed with assessments and excercises.

By Ajikanle O

Apr 26, 2020

Very Educative,Explanatory and Helpful

By Nwankwo C C

May 25, 2020

I love the course

By Olayinka F

Apr 21, 2020

Le

By Minakshi T

Apr 27, 2020

Very interesting and well explained!

By Alessia S

Dec 29, 2020

Thank you Goldman Sachs for this incredible opportunity. My knowledge of negotiation was very poor, but this course really allowed me to understand better how to approach a negotiation, as well as how to use my skills effectively. The informations provided will be very useful for a future career and will surely enroll in other courses from the 10,000 women series!

By Arundhati R

Aug 31, 2020

I found the course very apposite for my requirements. Rather well formatted, for I usually take a while to get into the groove & continuity is a definite concern for me. On both accounts I found it ease to pick up from where I left off.

I am certainly looking at learning more.

By Raajesh K

Oct 15, 2021

I already have enrolled for a paid course on negotiations from the University Of Michigan via course era. That was more advanced and a bit too long but this course was just perfect reflecting on the very principles,one needs to be a good negotiator in todays biz scenario.

By James T

May 8, 2022

Delivered clear, concise material in an easily-digestible manner. Great way for a business owner to digest and learn material on their own schedule and enhance their growth in an efficient and cost-effective manner. Great job, whomever put this together!

By Majury C

Jan 22, 2021

I have learnt so much especially identifying my negotiating style. This is so helpful as I will be more aware of my own strengths and weakness. The course then teaches how to become a better negotiator.

By lloyd h

Feb 6, 2021

A very good course well worth taking. It explored the fundamentals of negotiation an interesting and lively way. It was just the right length and very informative.

By Bernardina U

Mar 22, 2022

I wish this existed 40 years ago. It very informative and even if you know it all, it is refreshing!

By Blessing A

Jun 22, 2020

It is eye-opening for me, I encourage everyone to do this course especially those in business.

By CHINYERE O

Dec 26, 2020

Highly educational and insightful. Highly recommended.

Thanks

By Flora

Oct 5, 2020

This is awesome, thanks Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

By Amani A

May 28, 2020

The best one I did follow in Coursera so far.

By Davis M

Nov 25, 2020

It was excellent exercise and I thank you.

