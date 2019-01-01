Saïd Business School at the University of Oxford
Edward David is a doctoral candidate at the University of Oxford, where he works on curriculum development for Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses, based at Oxford's Saïd Business School. Since joining Oxford Saïd in 2013, Edward has helped design and manage a range of corporate-sponsored programmes for entrepreneurs and MBA students. These include the Power Shift Forum, Inspiring Women in Leadership and Learning, and Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women. Edward has also worked in state education reform in Washington DC and continues to serve students as a tutor at Trinity College, Oxford. Edward holds qualifications from New York University and the University of Oxford.