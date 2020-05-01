Fundamentals of Management, with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

This free online course is one of 10 courses available in the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women collection, designed for entrepreneurs ready to take their business to the next level.
This course focuses on the most critical resource for growth in your business – your employees. Understanding of human resource management covers topics from employee recruitment and selection to performance management and training and development. You will plan how to develop the team needed to achieve your vision for your business, while promoting a strong organizational culture that supports business growth. By the end of this course, you will have aligned your vision with your organizational structure, considered when it is beneficial to outsource or delegate, and reflected on performance management in your business. To help prepare you for this course, you may wish to take one of the other Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women courses, ‘Fundamentals of Leadership’, in which you will develop a Vision Statement and examine your leadership style. The 10,000 Women course collection offers a truly flexible online learning experience. You have the freedom to approach the program in any way that works for you – take any course, or combination of courses, to tailor your learning journey to your individual business growth needs. If you choose to take all 10 courses, you will explore all the key elements of your business and develop a thorough plan for your business’s growth. You can find out more about the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women collection in the FAQs.