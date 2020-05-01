About this Course

What you will learn

  • Evaluate effective hiring practices.

  • Develop effective practices of performance management: evaluating, developing, coaching, and delegating.

  • Plan how you will achieve your vision

  • Identify how you can influence change in your business’s culture.

Skills you will gain

  • Communication
  • Leadership
  • Performance Management
  • Business Culture Development
Instructors

Offered by

Goldman Sachs

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Fundamentals of Management, with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 20 min), 22 readings, 1 quiz

