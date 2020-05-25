About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 4 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Identify the potential operational challenges as businesses grow.

  • Recognize how embracing technology can support business growth.

  • Develop detailed maps of key processes in your operational business.

  • Appraise the operational strengths and weaknesses of your business, and their potential impact on its growth.

Skills you will gain

  • Process Management
  • Operations Management
  • Business Modelling
Instructors

Offered by

Goldman Sachs

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Fundamentals of Operations, with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 19 min), 17 readings, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM FUNDAMENTALS OF OPERATIONS, WITH GOLDMAN SACHS 10,000 WOMEN

