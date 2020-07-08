O
Apr 10, 2020
This course has opened my knowledge to things i thought were insignificant about business growth, i know this course will definitely bring a positive change in my team and business as a whole.
AJ
Dec 16, 2020
It was an easy and seamless process to learn the fundamentals and strategies in Management in a short while and in simple terms. I will sure put it into good use.
By Shubham S M•
Jul 8, 2020
This course provides an excellent overview of the fundamental of operations and the importance they have in the business processes.
By Krati A•
Jun 8, 2020
The examples given in this course made it easier and helpful to understand the fundamentals easily.
By Omotolani J•
May 23, 2020
The course was really engaging!!!!! Thank you Goldman Sachs for this opportunity!
By Lisa K•
May 1, 2020
Brief & detailed with real life examples! Enjoyed it. :)
By Mary I•
May 7, 2020
Really helpful. Very explanatory and in simple terms as well. however, a kind of free certification should be made available to those who do not have the funds to purchase a certificate. It could be in form of a testimonial proving that such and such took such a course on the Cousera platform.
Thanks
By KRITI C•
Jun 25, 2020
Helpful in understanding the basic concepts of Operations.
By Sree D K K•
Jul 15, 2020
Operations
By Adekemi O•
Apr 11, 2020
By NTOMBEKAYA•
Nov 3, 2020
this course helped me a lot, I have applied all the learning concept and skills to my college work
By Saurabh P•
Apr 19, 2020
The course content was short, crisp and clear.
Helped in understanding value stream map.
By Camila d O M•
Jun 27, 2020
Great course! Short, with excellent didactic, very objective and easy to understand.
By Afua A•
Nov 14, 2020
Very helpful is recognizing and defining processes within a business
By Jignesh B•
May 26, 2020
Excellent course, short and simple but very effective.
By Ricardo A V•
Apr 8, 2020
top notch for a free corporate , educational tool
By Anand L•
May 12, 2020
the course was short and crispy.
By Khandaker M A•
Jul 14, 2020
By FARHAAN H•
May 18, 2020
By Muskan S•
Oct 1, 2020
Helped me in understanding the basics of Business Operations. Although, I do not own a business right now but the knowledge about the different processes involved might help me in the future.
By Blessing A•
Dec 17, 2020
By Lorena P•
Jan 15, 2021
Great Course. Thanks!
By Nkem A•
Aug 22, 2021
Straight to the point, very resourceful with lots of template and study material, very case-example packed!
I was engaged from start to finish.
By Mounia T•
Nov 18, 2021
its a mini MBA that is straight and useful for entreprenership thank you so much for all this content
By Simone K•
Oct 25, 2021
Great course, the material and learnings were incredibly helpful!
By Suchismita C•
Feb 14, 2022
This course does give a great overview of the basics!
By Lyn A•
Mar 28, 2022
Great course with good tools to use for a business.