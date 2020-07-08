Chevron Left
About the Course

This free online course is one of 10 courses available in the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women collection, designed for entrepreneurs ready to take their business to the next level. In this course, you will learn about operations management and identify and refine your own business operations and processes. You will explore how these can be developed and managed, both to maximise customer satisfaction and support business growth. In the exercises, you will examine the purpose of process mapping and use this to evaluate your current business processes as your business grows. You will consider how to refine your processes to deliver operational efficiency and a competitive advantage for your business, while also increasing value for customers. By the end of the course, you will have mapped and evaluated key processes within your business, identified areas of strength, and selected appropriate measures for improvement as your business grows. The 10,000 Women course collection offers a truly flexible online learning experience. You have the freedom to approach the program in any way that works for you – take any course, or combination of courses, to tailor your learning journey to your individual business growth needs. If you choose to take all 10 courses, you will explore all the key elements of your business and develop a thorough plan for your business’s growth. You can find out more about the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women collection in the FAQs....

O

Apr 10, 2020

This course has opened my knowledge to things i thought were insignificant about business growth, i know this course will definitely bring a positive change in my team and business as a whole.

AJ

Dec 16, 2020

It was an easy and seamless process to learn the fundamentals and strategies in Management in a short while and in simple terms. I will sure put it into good use.

By Shubham S M

Jul 8, 2020

This course provides an excellent overview of the fundamental of operations and the importance they have in the business processes.

By Krati A

Jun 8, 2020

The examples given in this course made it easier and helpful to understand the fundamentals easily.

By Omotolani J

May 23, 2020

The course was really engaging!!!!! Thank you Goldman Sachs for this opportunity!

By Lisa K

May 1, 2020

Brief & detailed with real life examples! Enjoyed it. :)

By Mary I

May 7, 2020

Really helpful. Very explanatory and in simple terms as well. however, a kind of free certification should be made available to those who do not have the funds to purchase a certificate. It could be in form of a testimonial proving that such and such took such a course on the Cousera platform.

Thanks

By KRITI C

Jun 25, 2020

Helpful in understanding the basic concepts of Operations.

By Sree D K K

Jul 15, 2020

Operations

By Adekemi O

Apr 11, 2020

This course has opened my knowledge to things i thought were insignificant about business growth, i know this course will definitely bring a positive change in my team and business as a whole.

By NTOMBEKAYA

Nov 3, 2020

this course helped me a lot, I have applied all the learning concept and skills to my college work

By Saurabh P

Apr 19, 2020

The course content was short, crisp and clear.

Helped in understanding value stream map.

By Camila d O M

Jun 27, 2020

Great course! Short, with excellent didactic, very objective and easy to understand.

By Afua A

Nov 14, 2020

Very helpful is recognizing and defining processes within a business

By Jignesh B

May 26, 2020

Excellent course, short and simple but very effective.

By Ricardo A V

Apr 8, 2020

top notch for a free corporate , educational tool

By Anand L

May 12, 2020

the course was short and crispy.

By Khandaker M A

Jul 14, 2020

Good

By FARHAAN H

May 18, 2020

good

By Muskan S

Oct 1, 2020

Helped me in understanding the basics of Business Operations. Although, I do not own a business right now but the knowledge about the different processes involved might help me in the future.

By Blessing A

Dec 17, 2020

It was an easy and seamless process to learn the fundamentals and strategies in Management in a short while and in simple terms. I will sure put it into good use.

By Lorena P

Jan 15, 2021

Great Course. Thanks!

By Nkem A

Aug 22, 2021

S​traight to the point, very resourceful with lots of template and study material, very case-example packed!

I​ was engaged from start to finish.

By Mounia T

Nov 18, 2021

i​ts a mini MBA that is straight and useful for entreprenership thank you so much for all this content

By Simone K

Oct 25, 2021

Great course, the material and learnings were incredibly helpful!

By Suchismita C

Feb 14, 2022

This course does give a great overview of the basics!

By Lyn A

Mar 28, 2022

Great course with good tools to use for a business.

