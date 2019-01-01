Profile

Geetha Krishnan

    Bio

    Independent consultant, Bengaluru, India

    Geetha Krishnan has been the director for 10,000 Women in India since 2009. In this capacity, he has led the delivery of the program to more than 1,300 women business owners through more than 40 cohorts in different locations in India. Geetha was part of the global academic team at Babson that designed the integrated global curriculum for the program, both for the classroom format, and now for this online version. Geetha has also been involved in conceptualising and managing multiple educational and mentoring initiatives for the 10,000 Women alumni in India.

    Courses

    Fundamentals of Negotiation, with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

    Haz Crecer Tu Negocio con Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

    Fundamentos de Planejamento Financeiro com o 10,000 Women da Goldman Sachs

    Fundamentos de las Operaciones con Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

    Fundamentos de la Administración con Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

    Expanda Seus Negócios com o 10,000 Women da Goldman Sachs

    Fundamentos de Vendas e Marketing com o 10,000 Women da Goldman Sachs

    Fundamentos de Financiamento com o 10,000 Women da Goldman Sachs

    Fundamentals of Business Finance, with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

    Fundamentos de Gerenciamento com o 10,000 Women da Goldman Sachs

    Fundamentos de la Negociación con Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

    Fundamentals of Leadership, with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

    Fundamentals of Sales and Marketing, with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

    Fundamentos de Clientes e Concorrência com o 10,000 Women da Goldman Sachs

    Fundamentos de las Ventas y el Marketing con Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

    Fundamentos del Liderazgo con Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

    Fundamentals of Operations, with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

    Fundamentos de Negociação com o 10,000 Women da Goldman Sachs

    Fundamentals of Customers and Competition, with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

    Fundamentals of Funding, with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

    Fundamentos de los Clientes y la Competencia con Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

    Fundamentos de la Planificación Financiera con Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

    Fundamentals of Financial Planning, with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

    Fundamentos de Operações com o 10,000 Women da Goldman Sachs

    Fundamentos de Finanças da Empresa com o 10,000 Women da Goldman Sachs

    Fundamentals of Management, with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

    Fundamentos de Liderança com o 10,000 Women da Goldman Sachs

    Fundamentos de los Aspectos Financieros del Negocio con Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

    Fundamentos de la Financiación con Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

    Grow Your Business with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

