Independent consultant, Bengaluru, India
Geetha Krishnan has been the director for 10,000 Women in India since 2009. In this capacity, he has led the delivery of the program to more than 1,300 women business owners through more than 40 cohorts in different locations in India. Geetha was part of the global academic team at Babson that designed the integrated global curriculum for the program, both for the classroom format, and now for this online version. Geetha has also been involved in conceptualising and managing multiple educational and mentoring initiatives for the 10,000 Women alumni in India.