Goldman Sachs
Les bases des opérations avec Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women
Goldman Sachs

Les bases des opérations avec Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

Taught in French

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Edward David
Sarah Underwood
Anne Donnellon

Instructors: Edward David

3 hours to complete
3 weeks at 1 hour a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Identify the potential operational challenges as businesses grow.

  • Recognize how embracing technology can support business growth.

  • Develop detailed maps of key processes in your operational business.

  • Appraise the operational strengths and weaknesses of your business, and their potential impact on its growth.

Details to know

Assessments

2 quizzes

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

There is 1 module in this course

Lors de ce cours, vous évaluerez les opérations de votre entreprise et découvrirez comment les développer afin de soutenir la croissance de votre entreprise. Vous envisagerez la manière d'affiner vos processus opérationnels afin de garantir une grande efficacité , de la valeur pour les clients et un avantage concurrentiel pour votre entreprise. À la fin du cours, vous aurez cartographié les processus clés au sein de votre entreprise et identifié les secteurs forts et ceux nécessitant des améliorations supplémentaires.

What's included

5 videos17 readings2 quizzes3 discussion prompts2 plugins

Instructors

Edward David
Goldman Sachs
42 Courses257,816 learners

Offered by

Goldman Sachs

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Entrepreneurship? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions