Les bases des opérations avec Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

This free online course is one of 10 courses available in the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women collection, designed for entrepreneurs ready to take their business to the next level.
In this course, you will learn about operations management and identify and refine your own business operations and processes. You will explore how these can be developed and managed, both to maximise customer satisfaction and support business growth. In the exercises, you will examine the purpose of process mapping and use this to evaluate your current business processes as your business grows. You will consider how to refine your processes to deliver operational efficiency and a competitive advantage for your business, while also increasing value for customers. By the end of the course, you will have mapped and evaluated key processes within your business, identified areas of strength, and selected appropriate measures for improvement as your business grows. The 10,000 Women course collection offers a truly flexible online learning experience. You have the freedom to approach the program in any way that works for you – take any course, or combination of courses, to tailor your learning journey to your individual business growth needs. If you choose to take all 10 courses, you will explore all the key elements of your business and develop a thorough plan for your business’s growth. You can find out more about the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women collection in the FAQs.