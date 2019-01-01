Babson College
Anne Donnellon is Professor Emerita of Management at Babson College in Wellesley, Massachusetts, where she has served as the Faculty Director for Babson's Fast Track MBA for executives. Currently, Dr. Donnellon is a member of the National Curriculum Design and Site Launch Team for Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses, serving as Launch Faculty for the Houston, Cleveland, Miami and Baltimore sites. She teaches leadership, negotiation, and organizational change in the MBA and executive education programs there. She is the author of ‘Team Talk: The Power of Language in Team Dynamics’, published by Harvard Business School Press, and has also developed two books in the Harvard ManageMentor series: ‘Keeping Teams on Target’ and ‘Leading Teams’. She has published numerous journal articles, book chapters, and teaching cases.
Dr. Donnellon has taught in numerous executive education programs in both the U.S. and abroad, and has consulted to numerous large companies. More recently, she has worked with several small entrepreneurial firms and led management development seminars for entrepreneurs through the Small Business Association of New England, the Center for Women and Enterprise, ICIC, the International Fund for Ireland, and Invest Northern Ireland.