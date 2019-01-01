Profile

Anne Donnellon

    Bio

    Babson College

    Anne Donnellon is Professor Emerita of Management at Babson College in Wellesley, Massachusetts, where she has served as the Faculty Director for Babson's Fast Track MBA for executives. Currently, Dr. Donnellon is a member of the National Curriculum Design and Site Launch Team for Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses, serving as Launch Faculty for the Houston, Cleveland, Miami and Baltimore sites. She teaches leadership, negotiation, and organizational change in the MBA and executive education programs there. She is the author of ‘Team Talk: The Power of Language in Team Dynamics’, published by Harvard Business School Press, and has also developed two books in the Harvard ManageMentor series: ‘Keeping Teams on Target’ and ‘Leading Teams’. She has published numerous journal articles, book chapters, and teaching cases.

    Dr. Donnellon has taught in numerous executive education programs in both the U.S. and abroad, and has consulted to numerous large companies. More recently, she has worked with several small entrepreneurial firms and led management development seminars for entrepreneurs through the Small Business Association of New England, the Center for Women and Enterprise, ICIC, the International Fund for Ireland, and Invest Northern Ireland.

    Courses

    Fundamentals of Negotiation, with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

    Haz Crecer Tu Negocio con Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

    Fundamentos de Planejamento Financeiro com o 10,000 Women da Goldman Sachs

    Fundamentos de las Operaciones con Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

    Fundamentos de la Administración con Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

    Expanda Seus Negócios com o 10,000 Women da Goldman Sachs

    Fundamentos de Vendas e Marketing com o 10,000 Women da Goldman Sachs

    Fundamentos de Financiamento com o 10,000 Women da Goldman Sachs

    Fundamentals of Business Finance, with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

    Fundamentos de Gerenciamento com o 10,000 Women da Goldman Sachs

    Fundamentos de la Negociación con Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

    Fundamentals of Leadership, with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

    Fundamentals of Sales and Marketing, with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

    Fundamentos de Clientes e Concorrência com o 10,000 Women da Goldman Sachs

    Fundamentos de las Ventas y el Marketing con Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

    Fundamentos del Liderazgo con Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

    Fundamentals of Operations, with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

    Fundamentos de Negociação com o 10,000 Women da Goldman Sachs

    Fundamentals of Customers and Competition, with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

    Fundamentals of Funding, with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

    Fundamentos de los Clientes y la Competencia con Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

    Fundamentos de la Planificación Financiera con Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

    Fundamentals of Financial Planning, with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

    Fundamentos de Operações com o 10,000 Women da Goldman Sachs

    Fundamentos de Finanças da Empresa com o 10,000 Women da Goldman Sachs

    Fundamentals of Management, with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

    Fundamentos de Liderança com o 10,000 Women da Goldman Sachs

    Fundamentos de los Aspectos Financieros del Negocio con Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

    Fundamentos de la Financiación con Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

    Grow Your Business with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

