Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 3 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Evaluate your business’s cash flow cycle, and identify areas for improvement.

  • Review financial assumptions as they relate to business opportunities.

  • Develop a Cash Flow Forecast for your opportunity to assess its financial feasibility.

  • Assess your opportunity in terms of key financial measures.

Skills you will gain

  • Financial Management
  • Strategic Planning
  • Cash Flow Cycle Analysis
  • Cash Flow Forecast Analysis
Instructors

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Fundamentals of Financial Planning, with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 15 min), 17 readings, 2 quizzes

