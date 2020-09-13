Fundamentals of Financial Planning, with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

This free online course is one of 10 courses available in the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women collection, designed for entrepreneurs ready to take their business to the next level.
In this course, you will understand the value of financial planning and how it can help you to assess business opportunities. You will consider the cash flow cycle of your company and its impact on business growth and success. You will hear from Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women alumni as they share the benefits of cash flow analysis, and explore exercises that will guide you through understanding, creating and interpreting your Cash Flow Forecast. You will develop essential skills for forecasting the cash flow needs of your business. By the end of the course, you will feel more confident evaluating business opportunities and predicting future financial challenges, so that you can make strategic decisions for your business as it grows. To complete all the exercises in this course, you will need to gather key financial information from your business. If you need help understanding your business’s finances, you can complete one of the other Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women courses, ‘Fundamentals of Business Finance’, to help you prepare. The 10,000 Women course collection offers a truly flexible online learning experience. You have the freedom to approach the program in any way that works for you – take any course, or combination of courses, to tailor your learning journey to your individual business growth needs. If you choose to take all 10 courses, you will explore all the key elements of your business and develop a thorough plan for your business’s growth. You can find out more about the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women collection in the FAQs.