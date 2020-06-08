About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 4 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Strengthen your business's brand, and set clear marketing goals and strategies.

  • Explore various digital marketing tools that you can use to reach your customer segments.

  • Refine your sales process, and measure sales success.

  • Identify appropriate metrics to measure brand, marketing and sales effectiveness.

Skills you will gain

  • Market Research
  • Marketing Strategy Development
  • Value Proposition Analysis
  • Brand Identity and Management
Instructors

Goldman Sachs

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Fundamentals of Sales and Marketing, with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

4 videos (Total 13 min), 23 readings, 1 quiz

