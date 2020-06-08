Fundamentals of Sales and Marketing, with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

This free online course is one of 10 courses available in the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women collection, designed for entrepreneurs ready to take their business to the next level.
This course will support you to develop your marketing strategy and build your brand as your business grows. You will explore a range of useful marketing tools and learn how to use analytics to measure success in the context of your own business growth. You will gain a clear and comprehensive understanding of the marketing and sales cycle. You will use this cycle as a foundation to develop your marketing plans and sales process. By the end of this course, you will understand how to identify the right marketing tools to reach your target market, and how an effective marketing plan can convert into sales and revenue for your business. The 10,000 Women course collection offers a truly flexible online learning experience. You have the freedom to approach the program in any way that works for you – take any course, or combination of courses, to tailor your learning journey to your individual business growth needs. If you choose to take all 10 courses, you will explore all the key elements of your business and develop a thorough plan for your business’s growth. You can find out more about the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women collection in the FAQs.