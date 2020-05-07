FF
Oct 10, 2020
Thank you, I learn many things from basic and understand how Sales & Marketing going so far. Value added to my knowledge and useful for creating my own business sales and marketing strategy
RS
Feb 25, 2021
Even though I'm a seasoned sales and marketing professional, this course helped me brush up on my basics and threw me a few curve balls in the process! Highly recommend it.
By rachel a•
May 7, 2020
the whole learning experience was awesome and served as an eye opener to so many aspects that i overlooked in my business, there were however many processes that were new to me, but now i am confident to apply these to my business.
By Nikhil G•
May 15, 2020
It was a great course for engaging into the customers and getting the knowledge about the Digital Marketing Platorms.
By Flora•
Oct 11, 2020
By Shivakumar N•
Apr 28, 2020
It’s great learning with Coursera thanks a lot for providing the opportunity to lean during the quarantine period...
By Ricardo A V•
Apr 17, 2020
top notch quality for free ... Sales and marketing will define the failure and success of a company
By Mojalefa M•
May 12, 2020
Perfect course, very insightful and relevant
By Ranjani S•
Feb 25, 2021
By Garima G•
May 4, 2020
I really enjoyed this course. I would suggest to include more case study exercises in it.
By Carol V H•
Nov 2, 2020
This course was great. I now know much more about putting my marketing plan together.
By sophy m•
May 8, 2020
I really learned valuable lessons that I will apply in my business.
By Fiyin C•
May 22, 2020
Extremely helpful, I can run my business better now.
By Michelle S•
May 1, 2020
Superb and the exercises were appropriate.
By Yemisi O•
May 5, 2020
This course is insightful
By karan M•
May 4, 2020
Good course
By Shaffi A S S B•
Apr 14, 2020
Good One
By FARHAAN H•
May 18, 2020
Easy
By Tara N•
Feb 23, 2021
Good and challenging course it no easy but very insightful and helpful. I learnt a lot.
By Karan M•
May 1, 2020
Nice course
By nabil g•
Jul 19, 2020
This course has introduced me to the specifics of marketing and sales. It serves as an eye-opener into familiarizing beginners and professionals with the ins and outs of strategic decision making especially when it comes to marketing and sale. Frankly speaking, I was deeply confused about the marketing and sales literature. Now, thanks to this generous course offered on Coursera, I feel confident to build up a solid marketing and sales strategy from scratch.
By Yanira R P•
Jan 16, 2022
This course is amazing, the skills I learned Strengthen business's brand and set clear marketing goals and strategies.
Use de correct tools like Social Media.
Identity appropiete metrics, to mesuare brand, marketing and sales effectiveness.
I really recommended it.
Excellent information.
By Ayooluwaposi D O•
Jun 1, 2021
I absolutely would recommend if you're just starting a business or you'd like to start one in the future or you are a digital marketer. This course really opened my eyes and my mind to the endless possibilities in sales and marketing.
By Gin P•
Jun 19, 2020
It's a very well structured and informative course about the Sales and Marketing for beginners. It's a great starting point if you're planning to advance yourself in either of these fields.
By Nanaware P•
May 9, 2020
its a great experience to learn this thing related to sale marketing and branding our products thank you courcera
By Aida T•
Jun 15, 2020
Excelent course and material, very professional and with updated information. I truly recommend it.
By Zarin S R•
Sep 30, 2020
Well oriented cours, Learning very easy way about sales andmarketin, teachers are friendly