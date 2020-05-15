This free online course is one of 10 courses available in the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women collection, designed for entrepreneurs ready to take their business to the next level. In this course, you will understand leadership and its role in business growth. You will learn about leadership styles and reflect on your role as leader of your company.
Fundamentals of Leadership, with Goldman Sachs 10,000 WomenGoldman Sachs
About this Course
What you will learn
Examine your leadership style and analyze how your leadership style affects your business.
Examine and summarize your core values and assumptions.
Assess your company culture reflecting upon how it affects your business.
Create a Vision Statement for your business and plan its implementation.
Skills you will gain
- Leadership
- Strategic Planning
- Vision Statement Development
- Business Culture Analysis
Instructors
Offered by
Goldman Sachs
Goldman Sachs and its people are committed to supporting the communities where we work and live, where our ideas, people and resources can make a difference. The Goldman Sachs Foundation focuses on entrepreneurship and economic growth with the aim of developing and strengthening communities around the world. 10,000 Women fosters greater shared growth, providing women in 100 countries around the world with a business and management education and access to mentoring, networking and capital. We are now bringing Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women online through Coursera to support female entrepreneurs in new corners of the world. These 10 courses blend a world-class business education with a global peer-to-peer network, providing participants with the tools needed to lead and grow their business.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Fundamentals of Leadership, with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women
In this course, you will learn about your role as leader of your company and employees. You will explore your own leadership style, and the core values and assumptions that influence how you lead.
Reviews
- 5 stars75.79%
- 4 stars17.86%
- 3 stars5.18%
- 2 stars0.28%
- 1 star0.86%
TOP REVIEWS FROM FUNDAMENTALS OF LEADERSHIP, WITH GOLDMAN SACHS 10,000 WOMEN
Wonderfully crafted course to learn the basics of leadership in today's workplace! A lot of women must do this course to help them become more emphatic leaders.
A really great starter to re-affirms some stuff and learn new. Well put together and easy to access and use. Thank you.
This course is interested and educative. I really appreciate this kind of opportunity. I have learned how to write my vision statement which I use to struggle with previously
Excellent course for women who are venturing into leadership positions.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What is Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women?
Does this course offer a certificate for completion?
Do I need to take all of the courses in Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women, or take the courses in a specific order?
Can I take the course for free?
How long does the course take?
What if I need more time to complete the course?
What are the benefits of completing the course?
What are the benefits of completing all 10 courses?
Should I take the core collection or elective courses first?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.