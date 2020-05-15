About this Course

What you will learn

  • Examine your leadership style and analyze how your leadership style affects your business.

  • Examine and summarize your core values and assumptions.

  • Assess your company culture reflecting upon how it affects your business.

  • Create a Vision Statement for your business and plan its implementation.

Skills you will gain

  • Leadership
  • Strategic Planning
  • Vision Statement Development
  • Business Culture Analysis
Instructors

Offered by

Goldman Sachs

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Fundamentals of Leadership, with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 13 min), 13 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM FUNDAMENTALS OF LEADERSHIP, WITH GOLDMAN SACHS 10,000 WOMEN

Frequently Asked Questions

