Fundamentals of Leadership, with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women by Goldman Sachs

This free online course is one of 10 courses available in the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women collection, designed for entrepreneurs ready to take their business to the next level. In this course, you will understand leadership and its role in business growth. You will learn about leadership styles and reflect on your role as leader of your company. You will consider leadership qualities and identify the core values and assumptions that influence how you lead. You will hear Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women alumni explain how implementing a Leadership Development Plan helped them to grow their business, before completing your own Leadership Development Plan to consider the actions you can take to help you improve your leadership skills. You will also complete a Cultural Audit to consider and analyze your current organizational culture. By the end of the course, you will have created your Vision Statement, which describes your vision for the future of your business. The 10,000 Women course collection offers a truly flexible online learning experience. You have the freedom to approach the program in any way that works for you – take any course, or combination of courses, to tailor your learning journey to your individual business growth needs. If you choose to take all 10 courses, you will explore all the key elements of your business and develop a thorough plan for your business’s growth. You can find out more about the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women collection in the FAQs....

DW

Jun 4, 2021

It was very informative and showed me more about my potential leadership skills. I don't have a team to lead yet but when I do I'll be more prepared because of this course.

RS

Feb 25, 2021

Wonderfully crafted course to learn the basics of leadership in today's workplace! A lot of women must do this course to help them become more emphatic leaders.

By Rosana J

May 12, 2020

Excellent course to give women leaders time to process, think and evaluate core values, leadership style and vision for their company's future.

By Eyiangho L

Apr 30, 2020

This course was highly inspiring, motivational, precise and practical. It was simplified such that the lessons could easily be grasped and the knowledge easily transferred for use in the work environment to develop a business. This course has given me a clear idea of how my core values, culture and vision statements can help develop, grow and transform my business and how its affects my staff, team members, external and internal clients.

By Victoria J

May 20, 2020

I am happy to have taken this course. I used to see the vision, mission and core values on the website as a routine. Now I know better that they influence the external perception of an organization and controls to a large extent, the internal values and culture. Most importantly, the success of the company.

By Joanalyn M

May 25, 2020

This course is absolutely fantastic, relevant, concise and informative. Looking forward to the next course.

By Ramun S

May 22, 2020

This course covers the most important and relevant concepts which are currently demanded in the industry

By Aminadab A

May 24, 2020

My first leadership course and as a young entrepreneur, I find it extremely helpful.

By Janet E

May 16, 2020

Excellent course for women who are venturing into leadership positions.

By Nav3ty

Apr 15, 2020

A Precise , short and sweet course with excellent resources

By Godfred O M

May 6, 2020

I really learnt a lot thank you this great opportunity.

By Mariea V

May 4, 2020

This Course had all the key elements, good for initial Leadership Skills Training.

By Himanshi Y

May 16, 2020

Excellent course for women's...very Helpful.

By Ricardo A V

Apr 17, 2020

fine for free ... From a practitioner's view

By Sunidhi H

May 2, 2020

Really helpful in business administration.

By Tibilé C

May 11, 2020

Very interesting! Thanks!

By Saheli B

May 9, 2020

Helpful

By FARHAAN H

May 18, 2020

easy

By Said B

May 7, 2020

It was an amazing course. Emphasized on some of the things that we take for granted and highlighted on important things that we leaders should be keen on.

By Efua N

May 1, 2020

very insightful and practical.

By Denise D

Aug 26, 2020

I appreciate the concise format for this course. The videos were brief and the follow-up activities were very clear and extremely helpful. I found the activities to be very thoughtfully designed and not just "fluff" to fill space in the course. I will continue to refer to what I learned and saved from this course.

By Patricia M

Nov 5, 2020

A really great starter to re-affirms some stuff and learn new. Well put together and easy to access and use. Thank you.

By rakesh t

May 6, 2020

wonderful learning experience

By RAJBHAR R S

May 17, 2020

great content

By Kemi A

May 1, 2020

Very practical

By Virendra T

Apr 8, 2020

Exellent

By ABHISHEK G

May 4, 2020

Good

