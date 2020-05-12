DW
Jun 4, 2021
It was very informative and showed me more about my potential leadership skills. I don't have a team to lead yet but when I do I'll be more prepared because of this course.
RS
Feb 25, 2021
Wonderfully crafted course to learn the basics of leadership in today's workplace! A lot of women must do this course to help them become more emphatic leaders.
By Rosana J•
May 12, 2020
Excellent course to give women leaders time to process, think and evaluate core values, leadership style and vision for their company's future.
By Eyiangho L•
Apr 30, 2020
This course was highly inspiring, motivational, precise and practical. It was simplified such that the lessons could easily be grasped and the knowledge easily transferred for use in the work environment to develop a business. This course has given me a clear idea of how my core values, culture and vision statements can help develop, grow and transform my business and how its affects my staff, team members, external and internal clients.
By Victoria J•
May 20, 2020
I am happy to have taken this course. I used to see the vision, mission and core values on the website as a routine. Now I know better that they influence the external perception of an organization and controls to a large extent, the internal values and culture. Most importantly, the success of the company.
By Joanalyn M•
May 25, 2020
This course is absolutely fantastic, relevant, concise and informative. Looking forward to the next course.
By Ramun S•
May 22, 2020
This course covers the most important and relevant concepts which are currently demanded in the industry
By Aminadab A•
May 24, 2020
My first leadership course and as a young entrepreneur, I find it extremely helpful.
By Janet E•
May 16, 2020
Excellent course for women who are venturing into leadership positions.
By Nav3ty•
Apr 15, 2020
A Precise , short and sweet course with excellent resources
By Godfred O M•
May 6, 2020
I really learnt a lot thank you this great opportunity.
By Mariea V•
May 4, 2020
This Course had all the key elements, good for initial Leadership Skills Training.
By Himanshi Y•
May 16, 2020
Excellent course for women's...very Helpful.
By Ricardo A V•
Apr 17, 2020
fine for free ... From a practitioner's view
By Sunidhi H•
May 2, 2020
Really helpful in business administration.
By Tibilé C•
May 11, 2020
Very interesting! Thanks!
By Saheli B•
May 9, 2020
Helpful
By FARHAAN H•
May 18, 2020
easy
By Said B•
May 7, 2020
It was an amazing course. Emphasized on some of the things that we take for granted and highlighted on important things that we leaders should be keen on.
By Efua N•
May 1, 2020
very insightful and practical.
By Denise D•
Aug 26, 2020
I appreciate the concise format for this course. The videos were brief and the follow-up activities were very clear and extremely helpful. I found the activities to be very thoughtfully designed and not just "fluff" to fill space in the course. I will continue to refer to what I learned and saved from this course.
By Patricia M•
Nov 5, 2020
A really great starter to re-affirms some stuff and learn new. Well put together and easy to access and use. Thank you.
By rakesh t•
May 6, 2020
wonderful learning experience
By RAJBHAR R S•
May 17, 2020
great content
By Kemi A•
May 1, 2020
Very practical
By Virendra T•
Apr 8, 2020
Exellent
By ABHISHEK G•
May 4, 2020
Good