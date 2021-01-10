About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 4 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Develop your community and discuss the value of peer learning.

  • Discover the content and development process of your Business Growth Plan (BGP).

  • Explore a potential growth opportunity for your business and evaluate its feasibility.

  • Develop your Opportunity Statement.

Skills you will gain

  • Opportunity Identification
  • Strategic Thinking
  • Business Analytics
  • Entrepreneurship
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Grow Your Business with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 19 min), 13 readings, 1 quiz

