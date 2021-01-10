Grow Your Business with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

This free online course is one of 10 courses available in the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women collection, designed for entrepreneurs ready to take their business to the next level.
In this course you will gain the skills that will help you to plan how to best grow your business in future. You will learn how to identify business opportunities, and select the one which is the most progressive and forward-looking, assessing its feasibility. You will also be introduced to the Business Growth Plan (BGP), a strategic tool that will help you identify your business objectives and guide your business’s growth. If you choose to take all 10 free online courses, the BGP will be your key takeaway from Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women. The 10,000 Women course collection offers a truly flexible online learning experience. You have the freedom to approach the program in any way that works for you – take any course, or combination of courses, to tailor your learning journey to your individual business growth needs. If you choose to take all 10 courses, you will explore all the key elements of your business and develop a thorough plan for your business’s growth. Find out more about the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women collection in the FAQs.