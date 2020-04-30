Chevron Left
This free online course is one of 10 courses available in the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women collection, designed for entrepreneurs ready to take their business to the next level. In this course you will gain the skills that will help you to plan how to best grow your business in future. You will learn how to identify business opportunities, and select the one which is the most progressive and forward-looking, assessing its feasibility. You will also be introduced to the Business Growth Plan (BGP), a strategic tool that will help you identify your business objectives and guide your business’s growth. If you choose to take all 10 free online courses, the BGP will be your key takeaway from Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women. The 10,000 Women course collection offers a truly flexible online learning experience. You have the freedom to approach the program in any way that works for you – take any course, or combination of courses, to tailor your learning journey to your individual business growth needs. If you choose to take all 10 courses, you will explore all the key elements of your business and develop a thorough plan for your business’s growth. Find out more about the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women collection in the FAQs....

AM

Sep 11, 2020

This course is a great head start to start your business. Knowing the different approaches, weakness and strengths which allow you to fix it. It also teach you about having your Business Growth Plan.

D

Aug 26, 2020

This is a great initiative. As a business student and starting entrepreneur, I am familiar with most of the things I learned here but I didn't have the details I got here, from this initiative.

By Tara L A

Apr 30, 2020

This course helped me to develop growth opportunities with additional services that I had not previously thought of.

By Heather W

Apr 28, 2020

Concise and well delivered. There was one functional error, which would not allow the input of a revenue figure. This was the case in the opera and Safari browsers. Inspecting the element did not help. I bypassed it by pressing next. However, my personal report will be missing this key information, which is frustrating.

By Ani

Apr 22, 2020

Fantastic Course. How can this be free? Thank you Coursera. Thank you Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

By Ricardo A V

Apr 14, 2020

top notch class on strategy

By Jacqueline O

May 11, 2020

This is a course I would recommend to anyone running a business or who wants to get into business as it helps you look at your business and business opportunity through an objective lens to ensure that it is profitable for both you and potential funders. Most times we disregard putting our plans or visions in writing but this course shows the importance of doing so and the clarity it brings.

By FARHAAN H

May 18, 2020

Excellent and refreshing course...!!!

By Fiyin C

May 19, 2020

The course is very easy to understand, the resources are extremely useful and relevant. I highly recommend for any business owner.

By Kristina R

May 1, 2020

Highly interactive and educative

By Rhuelle C

Aug 10, 2020

This course really helped me to better understand and identify growth Opportunities in a business. I'll recommend this to anyone!

By Barisuka L

May 2, 2021

great

By Alicia M

Sep 11, 2020

This course is a great head start to start your business. Knowing the different approaches, weakness and strengths which allow you to fix it. It also teach you about having your Business Growth Plan.

By Cecile D

May 2, 2020

Very instructive, pragmatic and useful even when we received an education in high business schools ode developped countries

By Cecelia H

May 19, 2020

This course helps you take a look at your business growth strategy and great foundation for other 10,000 Women Courses.

By Linda O

May 22, 2020

The course materials were full of insights and case studies to help me understand everything I was learning.

By Susana G B

May 7, 2020

This overview might be helpful for people who are just starting their business or have little experience in the business aspects of their craft or trade. For people who are trying to expand and grow an established business, the approach is too basic.

By Daniella A A

Aug 27, 2020

This is a great initiative. As a business student and starting entrepreneur, I am familiar with most of the things I learned here but I didn't have the details I got here, from this initiative.

By Karlia L

Jun 14, 2020

very helpful

By Olajumoke O

Jun 9, 2020

The course is detailed. I didn't think it would be this interactive, the videos, exercises and the discussion group of fellow entrepreneurs made it much more interesting. The courses are planned without pressure even though there's an expected completion time.

I find myself always looking forward to the next steps even though the responsibilities of a mother and online teaching supervisor pulls me away more often than desired.

I look forward to the other courses even the ones I dread, I'm now excited just thinking of them.

Thank you Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women for this free online course. I don't think I would have been able to afford paying for this amazing course. I have heard of the organisation for over ten (10) years but resigned to fate that i would never be able to participate or benefit of the magnanimity of Goldman Sachs. But here we are, embarking on the long, interesting, amazing, self discovery, business growing journey.

Thank you again Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

By Victoria I O

Oct 13, 2020

This would probably be my favourite and eye opener. Working out what's the best opportunity to take take up. Getting feedback on the best way to move the business forward.

By Jeneba W

Jun 25, 2020

I learned new things from taking this course and it made so much sense seeing the direction I want to take my business. I'm looking forward to taking other courses.

By Grace M

Aug 18, 2020

Very insightful and excellent eye-opener. I'll highly recommend this course to all women who wish to excel in their businesses.

By Elizabeth E

Jul 14, 2020

Very helpful course. I particularly liked the structure of the course plus the use of videos for most lectures.

By Ebele O

May 27, 2020

Awesome course with great learning's for now and the future

By Shola a

May 27, 2020

One of the most exciting courses i have come across

By DHIRESH I

May 9, 2020

Minimum knowledge

