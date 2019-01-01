Profile

Michael Fetters

    Bio

    Babson College

    Michael L. Fetters is a professor of accounting at Babson College and the director on Babson’s National Curriculum Design and Launch team for Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses as well as on the Curriculum Advisory Team for Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women. He was Babson’s first provost and served as chairperson of the Accounting and Law Division. He was on the faculty team that designed and launched the innovative, integrated entrepreneurial MBA program, and on the design and launch team for the integrated undergraduate program. In addition, he designed and directed the MS in Strategic Cost Accounting Program for Lucent Technologies, and designed and teaches in Babson’s Blended Learning MBA program. He has been selected twice by the graduate students as the Thomas Kennedy Professor of the Year. He also has won the College’s prestigious Walter H. Carpenter Award for Exceptional Contributions to Babson College.

    He has published numerous articles and book chapters as well as presented nationally and internationally on such topics as entrepreneurship ecosystems, financial statement analysis, women in professions, curriculum innovation, technology-enhanced learning, and pedagogical research. ‘The Development of University-Based Entrepreneurship Ecosystems: Global Studies’ with Rice, Greene & Butler was published in September 2010. The textbook ‘Financial Statements: Construction, Analysis and Forecasts, 2e’ with Halsey & Soybel was published in August 2015. Currently, he serves on several advisory boards and boards of directors for growing ventures spanning varied industries and business sizes.

    Courses

    Fundamentals of Negotiation, with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

    Haz Crecer Tu Negocio con Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

    Fundamentos de Planejamento Financeiro com o 10,000 Women da Goldman Sachs

    Fundamentos de las Operaciones con Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

    Fundamentos de la Administración con Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

    Expanda Seus Negócios com o 10,000 Women da Goldman Sachs

    Fundamentos de Vendas e Marketing com o 10,000 Women da Goldman Sachs

    Fundamentos de Financiamento com o 10,000 Women da Goldman Sachs

    Fundamentals of Business Finance, with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

    Fundamentos de Gerenciamento com o 10,000 Women da Goldman Sachs

    Fundamentos de la Negociación con Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

    Fundamentals of Leadership, with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

    Fundamentals of Sales and Marketing, with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

    Fundamentos de Clientes e Concorrência com o 10,000 Women da Goldman Sachs

    Fundamentos de las Ventas y el Marketing con Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

    Fundamentos del Liderazgo con Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

    Fundamentals of Operations, with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

    Fundamentos de Negociação com o 10,000 Women da Goldman Sachs

    Fundamentals of Customers and Competition, with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

    Fundamentals of Funding, with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

    Fundamentos de los Clientes y la Competencia con Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

    Fundamentos de la Planificación Financiera con Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

    Fundamentals of Financial Planning, with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

    Fundamentos de Operações com o 10,000 Women da Goldman Sachs

    Fundamentos de Finanças da Empresa com o 10,000 Women da Goldman Sachs

    Fundamentals of Management, with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

    Fundamentos de Liderança com o 10,000 Women da Goldman Sachs

    Fundamentos de los Aspectos Financieros del Negocio con Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

    Fundamentos de la Financiación con Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

    Grow Your Business with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

