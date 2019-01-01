Babson College
Michael L. Fetters is a professor of accounting at Babson College and the director on Babson’s National Curriculum Design and Launch team for Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses as well as on the Curriculum Advisory Team for Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women. He was Babson’s first provost and served as chairperson of the Accounting and Law Division. He was on the faculty team that designed and launched the innovative, integrated entrepreneurial MBA program, and on the design and launch team for the integrated undergraduate program. In addition, he designed and directed the MS in Strategic Cost Accounting Program for Lucent Technologies, and designed and teaches in Babson’s Blended Learning MBA program. He has been selected twice by the graduate students as the Thomas Kennedy Professor of the Year. He also has won the College’s prestigious Walter H. Carpenter Award for Exceptional Contributions to Babson College.
He has published numerous articles and book chapters as well as presented nationally and internationally on such topics as entrepreneurship ecosystems, financial statement analysis, women in professions, curriculum innovation, technology-enhanced learning, and pedagogical research. ‘The Development of University-Based Entrepreneurship Ecosystems: Global Studies’ with Rice, Greene & Butler was published in September 2010. The textbook ‘Financial Statements: Construction, Analysis and Forecasts, 2e’ with Halsey & Soybel was published in August 2015. Currently, he serves on several advisory boards and boards of directors for growing ventures spanning varied industries and business sizes.